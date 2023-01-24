Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim
The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...
Business slows down for Monterey Park restaurants following mass shooting
There are plenty of fan-favorite dishes at Mandarin Noodle House that the owner was prepared to serve while crowds were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Like many other restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, Denny Mu stocked his kitchen to get ready for the post-Christmas rush, which is typically the most profitable time of the year for many businesses in the area. However, after the mass shooting on Saturday night, everything came to a halt."That morning I had two parties for 12 cancel," Mu said. "I had another party of 10 cancel."Mu said there have been a...
Arcadia doughnut shop fundraising to help Monterey Park shooting victims
A couple in Arcadia is selling doughnuts to raise money for the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting. It's an effort to honor the victims, including one who was very close to the couple.
Local artist honors Monterey Park victims
An illustrator is using his talent to shed light on those who were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting. Jonathan Chang, who grew up in San Gabriel Valley, told KNX News the tragedy hit close to him.
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast and crew visit Monterey Park to honor shooting victims
The cast and crew of the Oscar-nominated film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" honored the victims of the Monterey Park massacre with a touching Lunar New Year celebration at one of the city's popular restaurants.
foxla.com
Exclusive: New details emerge about Monterey Park shooter
Monterey Park PD confirmed a motorcycle found near the crime scene belonged to Huu Can Tran. Investigators said it was his backup getaway vehicle.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
Man arrested in South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los […]
2urbangirls.com
City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
High-speed chase involving motorcyclist ends with suspect's dramatic takedown in Compton
A chase involving a motorcyclist ended with a dramatic takedown Thursday night in the streets of Compton.
AOL Corp
'The calm in people's chaos': Golden retrievers comfort Monterey Park after mass shooting
Solace-seeking mourners navigating the darkness shrouding California’s close-knit Monterey Park have discovered a source of comfort in the form of cuddly, four-legged friends. In the wake of the Saturday mass shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio that claimed 11 lives, Lutheran Church Charities deployed five trained golden retrievers from...
KRMG
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot — 11 fatally — at a ballroom dance hall defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose, saying Wednesday he didn’t have enough information to effectively alert residents.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Inglewood grocery store parking lot
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It is being reported a man was shot to death while sitting in his car in a grocery store parking lot in Inglewood. Authorities responded to the 11000 block of Crenshaw Blvd. to Superior Grocers where they found a man shot to death in the front seat of his car.
Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim. Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anaheim […]
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
Attorney: Investigators told O.C. lawyer’s wife that he’d been shot in the head before falling from balcony at Baja resort
The attorney for Elliot Blair's family is now saying Blair was shot in the head before falling off a third-floor balcony at a resort near Rosarito, Baja California located about 40 minutes south of the border.
pasadenanow.com
L.A. County Pays $20,00 Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive on February 15, 2013. Two horseback riders on...
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
