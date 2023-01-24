Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville Educational Foundation partners with Northville Public Schools for 8th annual Parent Camp
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – The Northville Educational Foundation is partnering with Northville Public Schools for the eighth Annual Northville Parent Camp. The 2023 Parent Camp workshop will welcome its new Mental Health and Wellness Fair. The Northville Public Schools and Northville Educational Foundation offer free conferences to parents in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan experts: Many parents overlook risks of sledding
ANN ARBOR – Snow days are as special as they are rare, and sledding is a common way to mark a day free of school activities. However, doctors at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital warn that parents may not always consider the dangers of sledding hills. A national poll...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day at these 4 spots in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Friday is arguably one of the best days of the week, and this Friday is even more special--it’s National Chocolate Cake Day. Celebrated annually on Jan. 27, the unofficial holiday is a good excuse to indulge in a slice of cake, a cupcake (or two) or a chocolate-based dessert.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2023 James Beard Awards: Here are the Michigan restaurants, chefs who made the semifinalist list
The 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced and more than a dozen restaurants and chefs from Michigan made the list. Nominees will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Data reveals the snowiest months, years in Detroit between 1969-2022 -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. These were Detroit’s snowiest months, years between 1969-2022 🌨️. Snow is such a familiar part of life here in Michigan. Nothing quite screams...
ClickOnDetroit.com
45 years later: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s been 45 years since a powerful blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in Southeast Michigan, establishing itself as one of the more memorable weather events in recent history. The Great Blizzard of 1978 not only brought heavy snow totals - but also hurricane...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit woman survives more than 25 cardiac arrests
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Her heart stopped beating more than 25 times, but April Hogan is alive because of the heroic efforts to save her. To say April Hogan of Ypsilanti is lucky to be alive just doesn’t really cover it. It was July 9, 2021, when Hogan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Yelp’s list of best pizza omits all Detroit spots, is garbage, belongs in trash can
Have you ever scrolled by something on the internet and thought, oh, that’s trash!. I did that today. My colleague Chuck Jackson sent me a new list compiled by Yelp, you know, that website where people go to yell at waiters from behind their phone, of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and Canada.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Flu, respiratory illnesses trending down across Metro Detroit hospitals
Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jason Vieder -- Emergency Department at Henry Ford Medical Center Fairlane. “Flu and most...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State hires former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley as new head football coach
DETROIT – Wayne State University has hired former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley to become its new head football coach. “I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community,” Wayne State Interim Athletic Director Erika Wallace said. “Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program. I’m looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why it’s time to pay attention to what’s happening in Lansing
A big night in Lansing on Wednesday when Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her State of the State address. It’s the beginning of her second term, the state finally emerging from the COVID pandemic crisis mode. We have a large batch of new legislators, thanks to redistricting. There is the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
CDC: Washtenaw County COVID community level returns to ‘low’
ANN ARBOR – The Centers for Disease Control and prevention said Washtenaw County is now at a “low” COVID-19 community level as of Thursday. At the “low” level, the CDC says there are low levels of severe illness in the community and a limited impact on the local healthcare system.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Parents frustrated over delayed snow day call from Plymouth-Canton schools
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s much easier for school superintendents to OK a snow day when it flies overnight, but during the midday hours, not so much. Pulling the trigger proved challenging for the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools district, which left a lot of parents frustrated. Yes, it is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman wins $1M playing scratch-off ticket: ‘I thought I was seeing things’
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $1 million on a $10 Double Diamond scratch-off ticket she purchased in Southfield. The 59-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She decided to take the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police need help solving murder of 25-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police need help solving a murder that left extremely few clues behind on the city’s west side. Aja Booth, 25, had just stopped by her brother’s house on Appoline Street when a random shot came through the kitchen window and killed her. “We heard...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I was in shock’: Detroit man wins $2 million lottery jackpot after trip to gas station
DETROIT – A Detroit man won a $2 million lottery jackpot after taking a quick trip to buy tickets at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old man bought his winning ticket at Fast Track Gas Station on Mound Road in Warren. “I love playing the lottery, and I play...
