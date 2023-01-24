ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Northville Educational Foundation partners with Northville Public Schools for 8th annual Parent Camp

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – The Northville Educational Foundation is partnering with Northville Public Schools for the eighth Annual Northville Parent Camp. The 2023 Parent Camp workshop will welcome its new Mental Health and Wellness Fair. The Northville Public Schools and Northville Educational Foundation offer free conferences to parents in the...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day at these 4 spots in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Friday is arguably one of the best days of the week, and this Friday is even more special--it’s National Chocolate Cake Day. Celebrated annually on Jan. 27, the unofficial holiday is a good excuse to indulge in a slice of cake, a cupcake (or two) or a chocolate-based dessert.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Metro Detroit woman survives more than 25 cardiac arrests

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Her heart stopped beating more than 25 times, but April Hogan is alive because of the heroic efforts to save her. To say April Hogan of Ypsilanti is lucky to be alive just doesn’t really cover it. It was July 9, 2021, when Hogan...
YPSILANTI, MI
Wayne State hires former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley as new head football coach

DETROIT – Wayne State University has hired former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley to become its new head football coach. “I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community,” Wayne State Interim Athletic Director Erika Wallace said. “Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program. I’m looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era.”
DETROIT, MI
CDC: Washtenaw County COVID community level returns to ‘low’

ANN ARBOR – The Centers for Disease Control and prevention said Washtenaw County is now at a “low” COVID-19 community level as of Thursday. At the “low” level, the CDC says there are low levels of severe illness in the community and a limited impact on the local healthcare system.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Parents frustrated over delayed snow day call from Plymouth-Canton schools

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s much easier for school superintendents to OK a snow day when it flies overnight, but during the midday hours, not so much. Pulling the trigger proved challenging for the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools district, which left a lot of parents frustrated. Yes, it is...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Oakland County woman wins $1M playing scratch-off ticket: ‘I thought I was seeing things’

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $1 million on a $10 Double Diamond scratch-off ticket she purchased in Southfield. The 59-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She decided to take the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
DETROIT, MI
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI

