NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Pa. mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m. After exiting her Toyota...
Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police
A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. Investigators said Alyce typically uses...
Missing infant Xyavier Calliste found safe with mother in North Carolina
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp was discontinued, police said. Xyavier Calliste and his mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, were found at a bus terminal in North Carolina. Investigators were able to track Williams' travel from when she left a domestic violence shelter on Jan. 25. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. There was a court order for Calliste to remain at the shelter. Williams was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for interfering with child custody.Authorities will hold her in North Carolina until she's extradited back to Texas. Calliste was unharmed and is in the care of Children's Protective Services until Texas CPS can make arrangements to bring him back to Smith County.
wmay.com
60 stolen guns missing after 13 people arrested for string of firearm burglaries
(NEW YORK) — Federal and local law enforcement in Pennsylvania said they are struggling to locate the bulk of firearms stolen in a recent string of burglaries of licensed firearm dealers. Of the 93 guns stolen, officials have been able to locate 33 — some of which were involved...
Main Line Media News
Abington woman accused of killing, dismembering parents to get competency evaluation
NORRISTOWN — The Abington Township woman accused of fatally shooting her elderly parents and using a chainsaw to dismember them will undergo a mental health competency evaluation before she has her initial court hearing on homicide charges. Verity A. Beck will be admitted to Norristown State Hospital for up...
Mayor of Upper Darby booked on DUI charges after traffic stop
According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.
Philly Driver Found With Guns, Drugs In Berks: Police
A Philadelphia man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say they found firearms and more than a kilogram of drugs in his car. Police in Spring Township pulled over 27-year-old Nasir Young on Route 222 South near the Adamstown exit at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, the department said in a release.
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
lvpnews.com
King George Inn site discussed
At the beginning of the South Whitehall commissioners meeting Board President Diane Kelly welcomed Jacob Roth, who was appointed to the board at a special meeting on Nov. 30, 2022. There were several presentations, the first was a public hearing. Commissioners approved the intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license...
glensidelocal.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Opening in Abington
Nothing Bundt Cakes held a Grand Opening today for their new location at 1431 Old York Road, Abington. The opening comes on the heels of Community Appreciation Week, a series of events which honored and thanked local public servants. Public servants were able to show their badges or business cards and receive 10 percent off all purchases on their designated days.
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania physician sentenced to 2 years for 'pill mill'
Pain management physician Dr. Yutong Zhang, has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release for operating his Wayne, Pa.-based practice as a "pill mill," the Justice Department said Jan. 20. In February, Dr. Zhang pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing medication containing oxycodone...
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Police say "distasteful" flyers were passed out in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Springfield Township are searching for information about what they call "distasteful" flyers being distributed directly to people's homes in Wyndmoor.The flyers feature a call to action urging White men specifically to "stand up." The flyer also contains a link to a "White Lives Matter" group on the messaging app Telegram. Springfield Township police say that although the act is not criminal, they are asking anyone with information about who may have passed the flyers out to contact them.
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
glensidelocal.com
Abington School District audited, accused of raising taxes while stockpiling funding
The Abington School District has been accused of raising taxes while stockpiling funding in their reserves by exploiting a legal loophole to avoid a public referendum. Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor noted during a press conference that an audit of a dozen school districts revealed that they had repeatedly and collectively raised taxes 37 times between 2018 and 2021. As a result, the districts have $390 million in their general funds accounts.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
glensidelocal.com
Rasheeda Gray of Jenkintown’s Gray Space Interior Design highlighted in The Boston Globe
Cheltenham native and interior designer Rasheeda Gray was recently highlighted by The Boston Globe for her assistance in turning Tyler Street Fire Station in Massachusetts into apartment units. Rasheeda owns and operates Gray Space Interior Design, a Jenkintown-based firm. For more on Gray Space Interior Design, 201 York Road, Jenkintown,...
Comments