ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck

Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
SKANEATELES, NY
iheartoswego.com

Richard R. Somers – January 24, 2023 Featured

Richard “Dick” R. Somers, 89, of Oswego passed on January 24, 2023. Born August 20, 1933, in the Town of Oswego to the late Edward and Mary (Barker) Somers, he was one of seventeen children. Richard was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was a proud U.S....
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign

Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

The End of Snow Days?

In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
FULTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ava Wood tragedy shedding light on mental health resources available in Baldwinsville community

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks one week since the Baldwinsville community was rocked by the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood. The senseless tragedy taking an emotional toll on so many people. It’s also shedding a light on mental health resources available in the Baldwinsville community. A church is now hoping to be part […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women

Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Richard J. Murphy – January 24, 2023 Featured

Richard J. “Dick” Murphy, 71 of Oswego passed away Tuesday evening at Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center. Dick was born on January 6, 1952 at the Oswego Hospital. He was the second of six children. Born to George L. and Grace I. (Burdick) Murphy. There are many stories...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy