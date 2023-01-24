Read full article on original website
Mayor’s Youth Council Accepting Applications for the 2022−23 School Year
Applications are now being accepted for community-minded young people interested in learning more about city government, civic trusteeship, and community leadership. To join the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Youth Council, students must be in grades 9th through 12th, currently attend school or are home-schooled, and reside in Cheyenne, WY. The 2023-2024 term will begin in June 2023 and conclude in May 2024.
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Reminder to Residents: Be a Nice Neighbor and Remove the Snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Press Release:. As the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County prepares for another cold snap this weekend, the city would like to remind residents it’s their responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. Under Wyoming Statute (§) 15-4-311 Removing Snow;...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
(Update) The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE 1/26: The juvenile has been located. Update 1/26 - The juvenile is still entered in the NCIC ( National Crime Database) as missing. The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. John Antone Tadin IV is 16 years old,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Airport Canceling All Of Its Flights Again For More Runway Construction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lisa Joe, of Cheyenne, booked a flight in December to get to a family reunion in Oregon in July, but her flight was unexpectedly canceled. It’s not another computer meltdown, like the FAA system outage that caused thousands of flight delays...
pcrecordtimes.com
Local journalist wins awards
CHEYENNE – The 124th annual Wyoming Press Association Convention was held at Little America in Cheyenne Jan. 19-21. Journalists from around the state of Wyoming came together for the annual event which featured conference speakers and workshops along with the annual major awards for newspapers and individual awards for journalists.
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
mybighornbasin.com
Passenger Rail between Wyoming and Colorado is On Track
The Transcontinental Railroad connected Wyoming to the nation – now, the Front Range Passenger Rail Line could eventually wind its way from Colorado to Montana – but the first stop in Wyoming starts in Cheyenne. Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the...
Information Sought On Laramie County Man Missing Since November
A Laramie County man listed on the "Wyoming Missing Persons" website had still not been located as of Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department. The website, which is maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, includes this listing for Micheal Friel:. Michael Cameron Friel, age...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
capcity.news
One of three suspects in Cheyenne manslaughter case bonds out of jail
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One of the three suspects connected to a manslaughter investigation has been bonded out of jail two days before her preliminary hearing. Sarah Heath, 26, was bonded out of the Laramie County jail today. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety on Jan. 19 by Judge Lee in Laramie County Circuit Court. Her preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
capcity.news
Increasing chance of snow for Cheyenne residents this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The chance of snow is set to increase into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 26, there is a 20% chance of snow alongside mostly sunny skies and a high of 32. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. There will be a 20% chance of snow this evening alongside partly cloudy skies and a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
2 in Custody After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle in Southeast Wyoming
Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly leading authorities on a chase through southeast Wyoming. According to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, CPD officers were called to assist the Wyoming Highway Patrol around 3:30 p.m. "WHP was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Albany County...
cowboystatedaily.com
Helicopter Hunter Who Uses M-16s To Gun Down Hogs Says Night Vision For Killing Coyotes Necessary
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When it comes to eliminating feral swine in Texas, every advantage is taken, and rapid fire is the name of the game, said Jay Fred Volk of Cheyenne. Volk, who works as a realtor, recounted a trip to Texas a couple...
capcity.news
Cheyenne professional golfer helps grant wish to 15-year-old with heart condition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — “A wish that was the best by par!” That’s what Make-A-Wish Wyoming staff could only imagine Thane was thinking when his wish for a set of custom golf clubs was granted. With each and every wish, there is something magical that stands out...
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Cheyenne Homeowners Watch And Laugh, Thieves Get Stuck In Snow While Robbing House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After living the past three months in a homebuyer’s nightmare, a Cheyenne couple got a little comic relief Sunday. That’s because Catherine and Armando Hernandez watched in real time as a pair of thieves got their car stuck in deep...
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
