Cheyenne, WY

Douglas Budget

Mayor’s Youth Council Accepting Applications for the 2022−23 School Year

Applications are now being accepted for community-minded young people interested in learning more about city government, civic trusteeship, and community leadership. To join the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Youth Council, students must be in grades 9th through 12th, currently attend school or are home-schooled, and reside in Cheyenne, WY. The 2023-2024 term will begin in June 2023 and conclude in May 2024.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Reminder to Residents: Be a Nice Neighbor and Remove the Snow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Press Release:. As the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County prepares for another cold snap this weekend, the city would like to remind residents it’s their responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. Under Wyoming Statute (§) 15-4-311 Removing Snow;...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
CHEYENNE, WY
pcrecordtimes.com

Local journalist wins awards

CHEYENNE – The 124th annual Wyoming Press Association Convention was held at Little America in Cheyenne Jan. 19-21. Journalists from around the state of Wyoming came together for the annual event which featured conference speakers and workshops along with the annual major awards for newspapers and individual awards for journalists.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes

Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
RIVERTON, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Passenger Rail between Wyoming and Colorado is On Track

The Transcontinental Railroad connected Wyoming to the nation – now, the Front Range Passenger Rail Line could eventually wind its way from Colorado to Montana – but the first stop in Wyoming starts in Cheyenne. Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

One of three suspects in Cheyenne manslaughter case bonds out of jail

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One of the three suspects connected to a manslaughter investigation has been bonded out of jail two days before her preliminary hearing. Sarah Heath, 26, was bonded out of the Laramie County jail today. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety on Jan. 19 by Judge Lee in Laramie County Circuit Court. Her preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Increasing chance of snow for Cheyenne residents this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The chance of snow is set to increase into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 26, there is a 20% chance of snow alongside mostly sunny skies and a high of 32. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees, with winds in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph gusting as high as 45 mph. There will be a 20% chance of snow this evening alongside partly cloudy skies and a low of 28. Winds will be in the west at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
K2 Radio

1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
WHEATLAND, WY

