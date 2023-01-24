Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost
On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
AP issues clarification over its advice not to use term ‘the French’
The Associated Press Stylebook, considered one of the most reliable guides to correct use of the English language for journalists, has apologised after producing a list of terms it thought could be dehumanising that included “the French”. The organisation tweeted advice not to use generic labels for groups...
Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hours before sunrise, migrants at one of Mexico’s largest shelters wake up and go online, hoping to secure an appointment to try to seek asylum in the U.S. The daily ritual resembles a race for concert tickets when online sales begin for a major act, as about 100 people glide their thumbs over phone screens.
Cory Booker invokes Holocaust refugees while pushing asylum for border crossers
WASHINGTON (TND) — During a press conference, Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J., apparently compared the U.S.'s deportation of migrants under Title 42 to the U.S.'s refusal of Nazi refugees from Cuba in 1939 under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Title 42, a public health rule issued by the CDC during the...
Sofa delivery goes terribly wrong after getting wedged into a stairwell
A U.K. furniture company allegedly left a sofa wedged on the stairs of a Birmingham, U.K. man’s house. Here are tips to make furniture delivery smoother.
Latinos contributed $65 billion to the Phoenix-area economy
Latinos contributed at least $65.1 billion to the Phoenix-area economy, according to a new report measuring the gross domestic product of the region's fastest growing demographic group. That is higher than the entire economies of the states of Maine and North Dakota, the report found. ...
