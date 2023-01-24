Read full article on original website
RGH nurses call on leadership for fair contract, highlighting state vaccine mandate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The nurses union at Rochester General Hospital is continuing calls on leadership to settle a fair contract for workers. It follows an ongoing staffing crisis, where nurses say their needs aren’t being met. This, in addition to the recent debate from lawmakers of a continuation on New York’s vaccine mandate for […]
Town of Irondequoit hosts public meeting on reassessments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit held a public presentation Thursday evening to detail 2023 reassessment plans. Officials say the reassessment will make sure properties’ assessed values match their market values. Town leaders say they have not done a market evaluation since 2018, and property values have increased since then. Budget information from […]
Kucko's Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County
Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow.
Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
Hotel Cadillac, Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel among Landmark Society’s ‘Five to Revive’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York unveiled its 2022-23 “Five to Revive” list Wednesday. The local landmarks up for consideration this year are the Hotel Cadillac, the Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, the City of Rochester’s urban tree canopy, the Willard State Hospital in Seneca County, and the John Wenrich Cabin […]
Town of Victor to appeal Eastview Mall court ruling
The decision to appeal, Supervisor Jack Marren says, came following a closed-door meeting with the town board earlier this week, with a sense of urgency.
Homicide investigation underway on Culver Parkway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide on Culver Parkway near Bay Street. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is evidence of shots fired near the gas station. News10NBC has been on the scene trying to get information from police about what happened. The Major Crimes Unit will be...
Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local pharmacists
Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type 2 diabetes, being requested for another use: weight loss.
Afternoon activities cancelled for over 20 school districts in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As snow continues to fall, school closings and PM activity cancellations have come in News 8 newsroom. East Rochester, Hilton, and Holley school districts are among the many others that have cancelled afternoon activities as the snow continues to stick around.
$300k for new transitional housing program for current, former foster care youth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After aging out of the foster care system, one in five young people will become homeless, according to advocacy group The HUB585. To help ease the transition between the infamously complex foster care system and adulthood, local leaders joined forces with The Hub to create a housing pilot program for this […]
Rochester student collects blankets for homeless population
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless. District leaders say after Kalena Guadalupe was made aware of the need for blankets for the homeless population, she approached her principal and said that she wanted to […]
How has the lack of snow in Rochester affected snow plow companies this season?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Plow companies in Rochester rely on our "snowy" climate for work, but with just over a foot of snow recorded since November, the season has been off to a quiet start.
Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground.
RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her. “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester
A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police.
Keeping your car safer in the elements with a new battery offered to the public
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As winter starts to ramp up, it’s important you and your car are prepared for the elements. We’re just now starting to get our first real taste of impactful winter weather and anyone driving yesterday afternoon may have experienced some of that heavy snow and traffic gridlock. It only lasted for […]
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
Afternoon News Brief
A parolee from Rochester has been arrested and jailed, following a complaint to police of a burglary in progress. Troopers responded to a home on Telephone Road, Pavilion and a short time later, arrested 35-year-old Marco Coles of Rochester. Coles had stolen a car earlier but abandoned it before breaking into the house. Coles was charged with second-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief for damage done while breaking into the home, third degree possession of stolen property and also burglary with intent to steal. He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. Coles was released from state prison May 2 after serving a five-year term for an attempted robbery conviction in Monroe County in 2017. His parole expired in August but he is on post-release supervision until February 11, 2027, according to state Department of Corrections. Coles also served a four-year term for a 2012 robbery conviction in Monroe.
Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
