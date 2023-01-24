A parolee from Rochester has been arrested and jailed, following a complaint to police of a burglary in progress. Troopers responded to a home on Telephone Road, Pavilion and a short time later, arrested 35-year-old Marco Coles of Rochester. Coles had stolen a car earlier but abandoned it before breaking into the house. Coles was charged with second-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief for damage done while breaking into the home, third degree possession of stolen property and also burglary with intent to steal. He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. Coles was released from state prison May 2 after serving a five-year term for an attempted robbery conviction in Monroe County in 2017. His parole expired in August but he is on post-release supervision until February 11, 2027, according to state Department of Corrections. Coles also served a four-year term for a 2012 robbery conviction in Monroe.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO