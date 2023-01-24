ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Town of Irondequoit hosts public meeting on reassessments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit held a public presentation Thursday evening to detail 2023 reassessment plans. Officials say the reassessment will make sure properties’ assessed values match their market values. Town leaders say they have not done a market evaluation since 2018, and property values have increased since then. Budget information from […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Kucko's Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County

Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-polka-dot-barn-in-genesee-county/. Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County. Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE:...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road

READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation …. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Val James, Jason Pominville inducted into Amerks …. James is the first American-born black player in Amerks and NHL history. Roundball Roundup: Victor stays undefeated. Irondequoit tops Eastridge in first matchup since 2020 sectional final. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
Homicide investigation underway on Culver Parkway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide on Culver Parkway near Bay Street. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is evidence of shots fired near the gas station. News10NBC has been on the scene trying to get information from police about what happened. The Major Crimes Unit will be...
ROCHESTER, NY
Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local pharmacists

Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type 2 diabetes, being requested for another use: weight loss. Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local …. Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester student collects blankets for homeless population

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless. District leaders say after Kalena Guadalupe was made aware of the need for blankets for the homeless population, she approached her principal and said that she wanted to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast

Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her.  “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester

A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
Afternoon News Brief

A parolee from Rochester has been arrested and jailed, following a complaint to police of a burglary in progress. Troopers responded to a home on Telephone Road, Pavilion and a short time later, arrested 35-year-old Marco Coles of Rochester. Coles had stolen a car earlier but abandoned it before breaking into the house. Coles was charged with second-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief for damage done while breaking into the home, third degree possession of stolen property and also burglary with intent to steal. He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. Coles was released from state prison May 2 after serving a five-year term for an attempted robbery conviction in Monroe County in 2017. His parole expired in August but he is on post-release supervision until February 11, 2027, according to state Department of Corrections. Coles also served a four-year term for a 2012 robbery conviction in Monroe.
ROCHESTER, NY
Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
ROCHESTER, NY
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY

