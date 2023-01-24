Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
visiteureka.com
An evening of Art and Music with Young & Lovely at Arts Alive in the Morris Graves Museum of Art!
Young & Lovely will entertain museum goers at the Morris Graves Museum of Art on Saturday February 4th, from 6:00-9:00pm for Arts Alive! Listeners can expect to see the full quintet version of Young & Lovely, which consists of the three singing Penner siblings, Devin (who also is the group’s pianist), Brianna, and Elle, along with Nate Zwerdling on stand-up bass and Mike Labolle on drums. The three sibling singers give an engaging and joyfully theatrical performance that invites the audience to be transported back in time to the days of Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Frank Sinatra. The siblings’ intuitive harmonization and crooning sets Young & Lovely apart from anything else happening in the area. Devin’s piano playing harkens to the skill level of the greats, such as Oscar Peterson. This musical event will be like no other in Humboldt!
visiteureka.com
“Ever Giving” Art Talk with Clea Felien at the MGMA
Join us at the Morris Graves Museum of Art on Sunday, February 5th at 2:00pm for Art Talk with Clea Felien. Clea Felien is a Professor of Studio Art at Sonoma State University and a visual artist whose work is predominantly paintings and drawings that combine abstraction and realism to visually represent memory and loss. In learning about Felien’s current exhibition “Ever Giving”, visitors will also learn about ocean pollution, commerce, trade, shipping, pollution, inflation, cost of living, and supply chain problems.
fresyes.com
New Menu Items at Eureka!
You know how much we like Eureka! After all, they have the absolute best named burger around. We were pleased as punch to see a few new menu items and they all look worth a try. Check out out what they’ve added. French Dip: roast beef / whiskey caramelized...
North Coast Journal
Green Water Awaits Weekend Steelhead Anglers
If you're in search of your first winter steelhead of the season, you'll want to be on a river this weekend. The lack of rainfall for the past two weeks, both a blessing and a curse, has allowed most rivers to drop and turn the shade of green that keeps steelhead anglers awake at night. Another reason to make this weekend count is these ideal conditions could be short-lived. Rain is predicted to return early next week and signs are pointing toward above normal rainfall for the next eight to 14 days.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
kymkemp.com
Dog Reportedly Dies in Fortuna Trailer Fire
About 8:45 p.m., a fire broke out in an older single-wide trailer in the 3200 block of Trinity Street near the intersection with Weber Street. According to social media reports, a beloved pet, a dog, died in the fire, but the resident was not injured. Emergency personnel shut down Trinity...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 27, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Another earthquake — which reminds us that Humboldt has been declared a disaster and you may be entitled to benefits. Also, the latest on Redway residents water woes, weekend happenings and more on today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
North Coast Journal
Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna
The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
kymkemp.com
Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article
Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
NBC Bay Area
M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Humboldt County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 11-mile deep quake hit about 2 miles from Fortuna at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to the USGS. More than 250 people from as far away as Eureka and Redcrest reported feeling...
kymkemp.com
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
Cal Poly Humboldt Holds Memorial to Honor Student who was Lost in a Car Accident Last Week
A memorial was held at Cal Poly Humboldt yesterday evening to honor student, Camile Nauta and their dog Wilson, who both were tragically lost in a car accident while on a walk on Jan. 17th. An overwhelming sense of love, appreciation, and grief was felt at the memorial held as friends and loved ones shared […] The post Cal Poly Humboldt Holds Memorial to Honor Student who was Lost in a Car Accident Last Week appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
krcrtv.com
Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
kymkemp.com
Two Additional Fatal Accidents Reported During the Month After Christmas
Eureka Police Department spokesperson, Brittany Powell, reported that just two days after Christmas, a 30-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Herrick Avenue. The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on December 27, when, according to Powell, the pedestrian entered the roadway prior to being struck.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Says Man in Willow Creek Area Had Meth and a Loaded Gun
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 25, 2023, at about 11:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Cal Poly to Break Ground on Craftsman Mall Project Next Month, University Announces; Housing Facility Will Have Room for Almost a Thousand Students
A new Cal Poly Humboldt housing project has been approved by the California State University Board of Trustees, with construction slated to begin in February. The facility will house 964 students and Phase I will be ready for occupancy in Fall 2025. The project, which will be built at the...
Comments / 0