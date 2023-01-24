Young & Lovely will entertain museum goers at the Morris Graves Museum of Art on Saturday February 4th, from 6:00-9:00pm for Arts Alive! Listeners can expect to see the full quintet version of Young & Lovely, which consists of the three singing Penner siblings, Devin (who also is the group’s pianist), Brianna, and Elle, along with Nate Zwerdling on stand-up bass and Mike Labolle on drums. The three sibling singers give an engaging and joyfully theatrical performance that invites the audience to be transported back in time to the days of Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Frank Sinatra. The siblings’ intuitive harmonization and crooning sets Young & Lovely apart from anything else happening in the area. Devin’s piano playing harkens to the skill level of the greats, such as Oscar Peterson. This musical event will be like no other in Humboldt!

