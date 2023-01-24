ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

University of Wisconsin System to 'restrict' TikTok use

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday that they will restrict the use of TikTok on system devices.

System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in an email. He didn't explain whether the system was banning the app or limiting its use to only certain situations. He didn't immediately respond to follow-up inquiries seeking more details.

Nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. Earlier this month, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on Wisconsin state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security.

The order didn't apply to the UW System, which employs 40,000 faculty and staff, because it isn’t an executive branch agency. UW-Madison, the system's flagship school, has multiple TikTok accounts, including one for the women's volleyball team. Universities often use TikTok accounts as a recruiting tool to connect with high school students.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens and has become the second-most popular domain in the world. But there has long been bipartisan concern in Washington that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to seize American user data or try to push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state's Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KRMG

S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped the lawmaker of all legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who is among a group of right-wing Statehouse Republicans,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KRMG

California prison inmates to get some Medicaid care

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The federal government will allow Medicaid dollars to treat some people in prisons, jails or juvenile detention centers for the first time ever, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. CMS will allow California inmates to access limited services, including substance use...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado

DENVER — (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A Colorado Senate committee on...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
KRMG

Biden pays tribute to victims of California shootings

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday honored 18 people killed in two California mass shootings, saying "we have to be there" with the communities that have been forever scarred by gun violence. “Our prayers are with the people of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Oklahomans encouraged to apply, become Oscar Mayer’s next hotdogger

TULSA, Okla. — Oscar Mayer is looking for new hotdoggers to drive their famous Wienermobile. Only one previous driver has been from Oklahoma in the past two decades. Two hotdoggers spoke with FOX23 as they wrapped up their year long contracts by taking a “coast to coast weenie roast,” traveling from city to city in the Wienermobile.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

California winter storms boost water allocations for cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV that he wasn't in his right mind...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRMG

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

DENVER — (AP) — The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple's wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings in a case of “workplace violence” at two Northern California mushroom farms, officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in just over a week. Chunli Zhao, 66,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRMG

California man wins $10 million in scratch-off game

A California man came up big in a scratch-off game this month, winning $10 million to claim the top prize in the promotion. According to a news release from the California Lottery, Louis Farillas bought a 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratch-off game at a store in San Pedro. Farillas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released

HONOLULU — (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
118K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy