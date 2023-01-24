Read full article on original website
LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
thecomeback.com
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
atozsports.com
Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
ESPN’s Chris Low ‘I Don’t See Jeremy Pruitt Being Hired as DC’
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is currently in a state of transition as Nick Saban looks for both an offensive and defensive coordinator. The Tide lost its defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, to the same position with the Ole Miss Rebels, and lost offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien, to the same position with the New England Patritots.
atozsports.com
College football insider suggests former Josh Heupel assistant could land with a top Tennessee rival
The Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and a former Josh Heupel assistant could be in the mix. College Football insider John Brice, of FootballScoop.com, said during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s Blaine and Mickey this week that he’s heard Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s name connected to the offensive coordinator opening in Tuscaloosa.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
atozsports.com
UConn HC Geno Auriemma completely embarrasses himself during game against Lady Vols
UConn took down the Lady Vols in Knoxville on Thursday night, but that didn’t stop Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma from completely embarrassing himself. At halftime of UConn’s 84-67 win, Auriemma was interviewed by ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Auriemma proceeded to go on a rant about the officiating...
atozsports.com
Report: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested in Dallas, TX early Sunday morning. WFAA reported that Bennett was arrested for public intoxication around 6:00 AM local time. From WFAA:. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area, police said. When the officers arrived, they...
Three reasons Georgia won't '3-peat' in 2023
Georgia is looking to make history in 2023. It will be favored to win a third-straight National Championship but we all know how tough it will be. DawgsHQ is digging in early and we've taken on the task of finding a few reasons why Georgia won't three-peat. Check'em out...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan gets 'dream offer'
Jeremiah McClellan has been one of the hottest prospects in the country. He added an offer from LSU Thursday night and that is his dream school.
atozsports.com
One big reason why Tennessee Vols fans shouldn’t worry that opponents will ‘figure out’ UT’s offense in 2023
There’s one concern about the Tennessee Vols in 2023 that I’ve heard a couple of times already this offseason. Some fans and media analysts seem to be concerned that opponents will “figure out” Tennessee’s offense in 2023. The idea is that after two years in...
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread
Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols drop must-see Josh Heupel video
Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the Tennessee Vols hiring Josh Heupel to replace Jeremy Pruitt as the program’s head coach. When Heupel was initially hired, there was plenty of concern over whether or not the hire would work out. Heupel wasn’t a name that was on the radar...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols player named as an option for Miami Hurricanes’ vacant offensive coordinator job
The Miami Hurricanes fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Friday and a former Tennessee Vols player/assistant coach has been named as a potential replacement for him. Gattis was fired after just one season at Miami. The Hurricanes had the No. 97 scoring offense (23.6 points per game) in the nation in 2022.
atozsports.com
Chiefs Pro Bowler explains why Joe Burrow has had so much success against KC
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in a little over a year. It’s no secret, a huge reason why the Bengals have has this success is quarterback Joe Burrow. If the Chiefs have any hope of breaking this streak, they...
atozsports.com
Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas
The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant identified by national media outlet as a future head coach
A Tennessee Vols assistant coach was identified this week by 247Sports as a potential future head coach. 247Sports named nine assistant coaches this week that could become head coaches soon. And they included Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks on their list. From 247Sports:. This may be an outside-the-box pick, given...
247Sports
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Tayven Jackson gets real about what it was like to play with Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Tayven Jackson met with reporters this week and he was asked about what it was like to play with Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton at UT. Jackson, who transferred to Indiana earlier this month, made it clear to reporters that he learned a lot from Hooker and Milton — specifically how to prepare to play quarterback at the collegiate level.
