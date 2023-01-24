ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFyCG_0kPv3FIi00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.

Little Rock native Tiffany Wilkerson was announced Tuesday as the new fair general manager. Wilkerson’s appointment sets three historical landmarks as the first female fair manager, the youngest manager at 39 and the first African American manager in the fair’s history.

Arkansas State Fair livestock competitors relay the struggle of gearing up for the competition

As the fair’s GM, Wilkerson will be responsible for the event’s promotion, preparation and production. This will include the year-round management of the business and the fair.

Wilkerson’s resume includes working for the Arkansas Livestock Association for the past 20 years, including roles as commercial exhibitor coordinator, box office manager and director of administration.

The 2022 Arkansas State Fair officially kicks off

She said she is excited about the new role and thinks her years in the agriculture industry will benefit the fair.

“I am thrilled at this opportunity,” Wilkerson said. “My entire career as part of the Arkansas Livestock Show Association has been full of exciting challenges. I intend to take my 20 years of experience and build on our recent levels of success. The sky’s the limit for the Arkansas State Fair and our Association.”

Arkansas Livestock Show Association chairman Bruce Maloch sees Wilkerson as a good fit for her new role.

“Tiffany’s historical knowledge, experience, and expertise make her the perfect choice to serve as General Manager of the Arkansas State Fair,” Maloch said. “She is familiar with all aspects of the State Fairgrounds and will provide the leadership to make the fairgrounds the premier entertainment and livestock exhibition venue in the state.”

Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event

The fair has seen record-breaking attendance for the past two years, with over 470,000 visitors during its 2022 run.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 11

Pearl Wilkerson Day
3d ago

Congratulations Tiffany you have worked hard and I’m glad you were noticed and rewarded for your accomplishments and a job well done ❤️💯

Reply
7
Jonathan Young
3d ago

that's great and all but if it was the other way around and a white man was the first fair manager in the history of the fair nobody would say anything positive. we really need to quit focusing on race. as long as she wants the job and is qualified for the job that's great but saying she's the first black woman doesn't make a difference.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas sees 4th-highest rent rate increase

Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. NWA groups receive Henry Award nominations. NWA groups receive...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63

According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Kicker 102.5

Female-Owned Food Truck Offers the Best Pink Pizza in Arkansas

Food trucks are all the rave these days, there's always someone out there trying to do something different than stands out from other food vendors. After a little research, I found one located in Cabot, Arkansas it's named, "The Pink Pepperoni" and it's a one-of-kind food truck that was founded by Brooke Ashworth. Their slogan, "Everything is Better in Pink" pretty much says it all and with Valentine's Day just around the corner why not try their.
CABOT, AR
Arkansas Outside

Adventure Racing World Series moves its Headquarters to Arkansas

Several days ago, the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) organization posted a news release about a buyout by Heidi Muller. Muller has been CEO for the past year and is in full operational charge of the global adventure racing series, which has grown significantly under her leadership. Now, the South African businesswoman has taken the principal shareholding and the company has re-registered in the USA as ‘The Adventure Racing World Series’. The three investors listed in the buyout release are Jason Wilford, Michael Bond, and Philip Sigsworth who all have connections to Northwest Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure

Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure. Sam’s Club to add locations, improve supply chain …. Sam's Club to add locations, improve supply chain infrastructure. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
DeSoto Times Today

Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7

A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
bigfoot99.com

Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash

This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
SHERWOOD, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy