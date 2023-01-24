Read full article on original website
Related
thenewjournalandguide.com
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
proclaimerscv.com
Additional SNAP Benefits Will Soon Expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia has Received Big Donation
Smithfield Foods gave a major contribution of 30,000 pounds of protein to Serving Southwest Virginia on Friday. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech set their disagreements behind to collaborate with Smithfield to assist their hometowns as part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. Bud Foster, a legend at Virginia...
cbs19news
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
NBC 29 News
Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
Virginia Business
Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president
Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
Virginia Taxpayers Spark Rage Over Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33,350 Speaking Engagement
A Virginia public library system is reportedly paying 1619 Project creator and anti-racist author Nikole Hannah-Jones over $35,000 dollars for an upcoming, hour-long speaking engagement. According to the Fairfax County Times, the hefty price tag amounted to $589 per minute of Hannah-Jones’ speech, where she will be speaking on themes...
WDBJ7.com
Broadband providers, railroads clash on crossing legislation
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A dispute between broadband providers and railroads in Virginia is playing out in the General Assembly. And how it’s resolved could have an impact on thousands of people who are waiting for high speed internet. At issue is how long it takes and how much...
cardinalnews.org
Four Virginia 4-H students honored; more …
Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Virginia 4-H honored four outstanding members at the recent Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration. The 4‑H Youth in Action Program recognizes four members the in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living and STEM.
Virginia Beach hospital recognized for clinical excellence
Sentara Princess Anne was specifically recognized for its pulmonary care.
Got a bachelor's and want to be a teacher? RCC hosting Career Switcher event
Virginia has already been struggling with a serious teacher shortage, and it appears that more people are flowing out of the profession than into it. Some 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired, according to data from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, Virginia Mercury reported.
wvtf.org
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton
The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
Henrico approves scaled-down Arcadia project in Varina
The Midlothian-based developer reduced from 1,000 proposed homes to just under 800, in one of several proffer amendments that county staff said were finalized just hours before the meeting.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase
The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
Comments / 0