ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
thenewjournalandguide.com

Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center

Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Veteran Affairs working to continue housing homeless veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran Affairs has just wrapped up its 38,000 Permanent Housing Placement challenge. The nationwide challenge aims to house as many homeless veterans as possible. “We’ve done this by working with community partners and really being invested in routing veterans through HUD VASH, working with supportive services...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president

Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Broadband providers, railroads clash on crossing legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A dispute between broadband providers and railroads in Virginia is playing out in the General Assembly. And how it’s resolved could have an impact on thousands of people who are waiting for high speed internet. At issue is how long it takes and how much...
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Four Virginia 4-H students honored; more …

Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Virginia 4-H honored four outstanding members at the recent Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration. The 4‑H Youth in Action Program recognizes four members the in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living and STEM.
VIRGINIA STATE
Watchful Eye

Got a bachelor's and want to be a teacher? RCC hosting Career Switcher event

Virginia has already been struggling with a serious teacher shortage, and it appears that more people are flowing out of the profession than into it. Some 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired, according to data from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, Virginia Mercury reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County

A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mill and millhouse near Warrenton

The Minter-Spilman Mill and its millhouse, circa 1836, have been renovated into two homes on 3.5 acres just a few miles from downtown Warrenton. Almost all of the mill's working parts have been preserved, according to the Realtor.com listing. The asking price is just under $1.2 million. Take a look.
WARRENTON, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School

In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase

The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy