chatsports.com

Friday’s Dump & Chase: All Together Now

#19: "The Preds snapped up John Hynes pretty quickly after he was let go by New Jersey during the 2019-20 season. Nashville has made the playoffs every spring Hynes has been there, but it’s going to be a tough ask this time out." St. Louis Blues forwards Ryan O'Reilly...
chatsports.com

Morning Skate Update: Toews to return against Oilers

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews appears to be over his non-COVID illness and will be in the lineup on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Toews was a late scratch for Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames but was on the ice during the morning skate in Edmonton. He did not walk directly back into his usual 1C spot, though:
chatsports.com

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Flyers (7:00 p.m.)

John Tortorella and his Philadelphia Flyers are visiting the Minnesota Wild, who really need a damn win. After failing to get some points against the Hurricanes, Panthers, and Lightning, the Wild are looking for a victory against a bad Flyers team. Wild vs Flyers. When: 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Xcel...
chatsports.com

New York Rangers projected lines, defense pairs, and starting goalie

Here are the latest New York Rangers forward line combinations, defense pairings, and projected starting goalie for their next game. We will update this page regularly throughout the season. Bookmark or add us to your favorites!. New York Rangers Next Game:. Latest Injury News:. None. Last updated: January 27, 2023...

