Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB

SRO: Knife found in backpack during gun search at middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Westdale Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon for about 40 minutes. School Resource Officers (SROs) did not find a gun during their search, but according to EBR schools director of communication Ben Lemoine, it was discovered that a female student had a knife in her backpack.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Vets invited to attend open house at La. Veterans Home

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - A special invitation has been extended by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans living in the Bayou State. They’re invited to attend an open house at the Louisiana Veterans Home on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is located...
JACKSON, LA
WAFB

Pointe Coupee Parish schools will be closed Wednesday

POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Pointe Coupee Parish public schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The announcement comes after severe weather in the area on Tuesday night. In addition, all schools and offices in Iberville Parish will be closed on...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WWL

Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season

NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
HOUMA, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Livingston Parish airport plans downsized amid funding challenges

With plans downsized, permits for the new Livingston Parish airport were resubmitted this month with the Army Corp of Engineers, and proponents are hoping construction can begin this spring. “The original plan was looking for the airport to be built at a larger scale,” says Delia Taylor, chair of the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
BAKER, LA
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish deputies searching for missing Gonzales man

Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, was last seen and heard from by family on Jan. 19, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hampton can contact APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
GONZALES, LA
KLFY News 10

Franklin residents concerned with rising violence

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

WAFB

