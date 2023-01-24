Read full article on original website
Average LA County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Dec. 14
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the ninth time in 10 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.558, its highest amount since Dec. 14. The average price has risen 5.6 cents over the past 10 days, including nine-tenths of a...
Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Found
A 27-year-old man diagnosed with depression who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department...
Excavator Injured in Hillside Mine West of Perris, Requiring Resuce
A man digging inside a mine on a Good Hope hillside was injured Thursday, requiring firefighters to rescue him from the shaft. The “man trapped” call was received about 12:15 p.m. west of the intersection of Olive and Read streets, in the vicinity of an area known as Gavilan Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
VP Harris Visits Monterey Park to Meet with Families of Shooting Victims
As investigators continued to seek a motive for the weekend mass shooting that left 11 dead in Monterey Park, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the city Wednesday to meet with the families of the victims killed, while also calling on Congress to enact “reasonable” gun-control measures. Harris arrived...
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Three other unhoused people have died in recent days in the Sherman...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
A 47-year-old motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision just south of Corona. Martin Padilla of Hemet was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Temescal Canyon and Leroy roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said Padilla was at the wheel of one of...
Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home
Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a two-vehicle crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Placentia Police Department officers responded at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose...
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of LA County
Strong Santa Ana winds are blowing through parts of Los Angeles County Thursday and the coastal areas and San Fernando Valley will feel the brunt of them until Thursday evening. A high wind warning is in effect from the Malibu coast to the Antelope Valley with gusts up to 70...
Magnitude-4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu
A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu early Wednesday morning, giving thousands of residents a rude awakening and prompting Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct a 470-square-mile survey of the city that turned up no signs of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m., followed by a magnitude-3.6...
LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood
A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
Pasadena Man Charged with Machine Gun Possession
A Pasadena man who allegedly sympathizes with an anti-government extremist movement has been charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he brandished a loaded ghost gun near a South Los Angeles high school late last year, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday. Isaac Aaron Morgan Loftus, 26,...
LA City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez Seeks More Transparency for 311 Calls
Citing issues with service requests related to 311 calls for storm-related issues, City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion this week seeking an accounting of all such requests related to the rain and wind storms that hit the region earlier this month. Residents can use the city’s 311 system to...
Man Shot by Deputies in Maywood Identified
An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Judge Dismisses Norwalk Suit Against Cerritos Over Truck Traffic
A judge Thursday dismissed a public nuisance lawsuit brought by the City of Norwalk against Cerritos alleging that route and weight restrictions on big rig travel by Cerritos have forced the large vehicles into Norwalk, to the detriment of citizens and businesses there. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit stated...
Former Chapman Law School Dean Faces Disbarment
The state Bar of California announced Thursday it has filed a disciplinary complaint against former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman, accusing him of pushing bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The complaint alleges Eastman promoted false and misleading claims of election fraud, including at his...
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him
A Black Los Angeles police officer in the department’s Media Relations Division who sued the city alleging that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys” won a round in court Friday in his bid to obtain background information on the officers promoted ahead of him.
Missing Woman from South LA Found in Good Health
A 35-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month in the South Los Angeles area was found safe and in good health, police said Wednesday. Tamika Newsome had been last seen around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 near 111th Street and Broadway, police said Tuesday. No details were immediately released about...
Southland Law Enforcement Stands By Ahead of Memphis Police Beating Video
With Friday’s planned release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, Southland law enforcement agencies will be keeping a close watch to respond to possible local protests that might emerge. A Los Angeles Police Department representative told City...
