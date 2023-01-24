ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Found

A 27-year-old man diagnosed with depression who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Excavator Injured in Hillside Mine West of Perris, Requiring Resuce

A man digging inside a mine on a Good Hope hillside was injured Thursday, requiring firefighters to rescue him from the shaft. The “man trapped” call was received about 12:15 p.m. west of the intersection of Olive and Read streets, in the vicinity of an area known as Gavilan Hills, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks

A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Three other unhoused people have died in recent days in the Sherman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway

Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona

A 47-year-old motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision just south of Corona. Martin Padilla of Hemet was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Temescal Canyon and Leroy roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said Padilla was at the wheel of one of...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home

Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody

A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a two-vehicle crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Placentia Police Department officers responded at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose...
PLACENTIA, CA
mynewsla.com

High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of LA County

Strong Santa Ana winds are blowing through parts of Los Angeles County Thursday and the coastal areas and San Fernando Valley will feel the brunt of them until Thursday evening. A high wind warning is in effect from the Malibu coast to the Antelope Valley with gusts up to 70...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Magnitude-4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu early Wednesday morning, giving thousands of residents a rude awakening and prompting Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct a 470-square-mile survey of the city that turned up no signs of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m., followed by a magnitude-3.6...
MALIBU, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood

A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Pasadena Man Charged with Machine Gun Possession

A Pasadena man who allegedly sympathizes with an anti-government extremist movement has been charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he brandished a loaded ghost gun near a South Los Angeles high school late last year, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday. Isaac Aaron Morgan Loftus, 26,...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Deputies in Maywood Identified

An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Judge Dismisses Norwalk Suit Against Cerritos Over Truck Traffic

A judge Thursday dismissed a public nuisance lawsuit brought by the City of Norwalk against Cerritos alleging that route and weight restrictions on big rig travel by Cerritos have forced the large vehicles into Norwalk, to the detriment of citizens and businesses there. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit stated...
NORWALK, CA
mynewsla.com

Former Chapman Law School Dean Faces Disbarment

The state Bar of California announced Thursday it has filed a disciplinary complaint against former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman, accusing him of pushing bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The complaint alleges Eastman promoted false and misleading claims of election fraud, including at his...
ORANGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him

A Black Los Angeles police officer in the department’s Media Relations Division who sued the city alleging that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys” won a round in court Friday in his bid to obtain background information on the officers promoted ahead of him.
mynewsla.com

Missing Woman from South LA Found in Good Health

A 35-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month in the South Los Angeles area was found safe and in good health, police said Wednesday. Tamika Newsome had been last seen around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 near 111th Street and Broadway, police said Tuesday. No details were immediately released about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Southland Law Enforcement Stands By Ahead of Memphis Police Beating Video

With Friday’s planned release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, Southland law enforcement agencies will be keeping a close watch to respond to possible local protests that might emerge. A Los Angeles Police Department representative told City...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy