KTAR.com

Survivor, advocates bring awareness to human trafficking prevention in Arizona

PHOENIX — As human trafficking continues to alarm the nation, advocates and a survivor in Arizona discussed bringing awareness to human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. “Every experience was a rock bottom for me. Thinking about what I just did, thinking about what I had to endure, wanting those late nights and early mornings to be over,” Alicia Tucker said.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fountain Hills bans TikTok on government-owned devices

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - Fountain Hills is joining the growing list of municipalities banning TikTok from town-owned devices. 50 employees have all been forbidden to have the popular social media app on any device issued by the town. The restriction also applies to their private devices if they receive a stipend for it.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona

Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
ARIZONA STATE
beckersasc.com

Tri-City Cardiology opens new cardiovascular ASC

Tri-City Cardiology has opened a new 15,745-square-foot cardiovascular-focused ASC, Tri-City Surgical Centers, in Mesa, Ariz. Tri-City Cardiology has 28 physicians in the Phoenix metropolitan area, where it has been serving patients since 1979. The new Mesa-based ASC has four operating rooms and will provide cardiac interventional procedures, electrophysiology procedures, loop...
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin

Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona schools superintendent canceled education presentations

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'What happened?': Bodies of 2 missing teen girls found in Mesa water basin

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating after two missing teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall. Officers were called to an area near Southern Avenue and the Roosevelt WCD Canal Road on Jan. 21 at around 6 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body in the water.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
KTAR.com

4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2 El Mirage students arrested, accused of bringing gun to school

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Two 13-year-old students in El Mirage were arrested for allegedly bringing a gun onto a school campus, police said Thursday. Officials said a student walking to Riverview Elementary School near 119th Avenue and Moreno Boulevard had seen a gun lying in the road and reported it to staff that morning.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE

