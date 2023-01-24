Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Survivor, advocates bring awareness to human trafficking prevention in Arizona
PHOENIX — As human trafficking continues to alarm the nation, advocates and a survivor in Arizona discussed bringing awareness to human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. “Every experience was a rock bottom for me. Thinking about what I just did, thinking about what I had to endure, wanting those late nights and early mornings to be over,” Alicia Tucker said.
3 Casa Grande school threats stopped by police in less than a week
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Casa Grande school officials are coming out of a stressful week after three separate school threats. Officers had to respond to Cactus Middle School, McCartney Ranch Elementary School and Casa Grande Union High School for separate threats within the last week, the Casa Grande Police Department said.
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
ABC15 looks into what led up to deaths of teen girls found in water basin
MESA, Ariz. — ABC15 is looking into what led up to the deaths of two teenage girls who were reported as runaways from a Mesa group home in early January. Under state law, group homes and related facilities are limited in what they can and can’t do. In...
fox10phoenix.com
Fountain Hills bans TikTok on government-owned devices
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - Fountain Hills is joining the growing list of municipalities banning TikTok from town-owned devices. 50 employees have all been forbidden to have the popular social media app on any device issued by the town. The restriction also applies to their private devices if they receive a stipend for it.
ABC 15 News
Fire officials sound alarm on dangers of lithium batteries after overnight fires
GLENDALE, AZ — After two fires at the same Valley home in one night, fire officials are sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium batteries, which are common in many households. Glendale Fire Department says a family experienced the fires late Tuesday night while charging three e-bike batteries...
ABC 15 News
Audit of Maricopa County finds 'Disaffected Republicans' a major factor in GOP statewide losses
PHOENIX — Everyone wants work to be double-checked. That’s exactly what Larry Moore and Benny White of The Audit Guys did by conducting an analysis of the 2022 election using the cast vote record, a digital copy of all 1.5 million ballots cast in November. Moore is the...
azbigmedia.com
Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona
Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
beckersasc.com
Tri-City Cardiology opens new cardiovascular ASC
Tri-City Cardiology has opened a new 15,745-square-foot cardiovascular-focused ASC, Tri-City Surgical Centers, in Mesa, Ariz. Tri-City Cardiology has 28 physicians in the Phoenix metropolitan area, where it has been serving patients since 1979. The new Mesa-based ASC has four operating rooms and will provide cardiac interventional procedures, electrophysiology procedures, loop...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin
Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
AZFamily
Arizona schools superintendent canceled education presentations
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
Amid water crisis, Rio Verde Foothills home values drop
Out past where the blacktop ends in unincorporated Maricopa County, many of the secluded homes in the Rio Verde Foothills have attractive desert views on sprawling spaces that secure serenity.
fox10phoenix.com
'What happened?': Bodies of 2 missing teen girls found in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating after two missing teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall. Officers were called to an area near Southern Avenue and the Roosevelt WCD Canal Road on Jan. 21 at around 6 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body in the water.
ABC 15 News
MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West
SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
KTAR.com
4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
fox10phoenix.com
2 El Mirage students arrested, accused of bringing gun to school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Two 13-year-old students in El Mirage were arrested for allegedly bringing a gun onto a school campus, police said Thursday. Officials said a student walking to Riverview Elementary School near 119th Avenue and Moreno Boulevard had seen a gun lying in the road and reported it to staff that morning.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Scottsdale couple thanks CVS worker who saved them from gift card scam
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Many hugs and thanks were shared inside a Scottsdale CVS between one of its employees and a retired couple she saved from a scam. “Oh what would we have done?" says Francie Hidalgo while hugging Elaine Ramjeeawon."That was all of our money! ”. It was Monday...
