Washington, DC

RadarOnline

Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'

One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Debate over term limits returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There is a renewed effort in Congress to limit the amount of time lawmakers can serve. The effort is coming from Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). “The Founders didn’t intend for people to come up and live on government for as long as they have got,” said Norman.
WASHINGTON STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Rep. Mary Peltola to serve on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTUU) - Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives Mary Peltola has secured a seat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. A press release announcing Peltola’s committee assignment called it “a major win for Alaskans.”. Peltola succeeded the late Rep. Don Young,...
ALASKA STATE

