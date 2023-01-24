ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Heavy, wet snow heading towards the Miami Valley; How to avoid a trip to the ER from shoveling

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B20fq_0kPv20BH00

MIAMI VALLEY — With snow heading towards the Miami Valley— you may have a fair bit of shoveling to do.

According to a study from the Center for Injury Research and Policy, an average of over 11,000 emergency visits a year are related to snow shoveling.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with a doctor on ways you can avoid getting hurt while shoveling what’s expecting to be a heavy, wet snow.

Dr. Joseph Allen, the Regional Medical Director for Premier Health, says they see plenty of ER visits in the Miami Valley related to snow shoveling.

Many are avoidable, and one way we go wrong is rushing to get it done.

“Take your time. Plan accordingly. Take breaks. Don’t get out there and try to shovel the whole driveway in one swoop,” Allen said.

Sprains and strains are most common. A lot of that has to do with the way you shovel.

“If you shovel and twist— and are kind of bent over and twisting— that causes a lot of the back injuries that we see,” Allen said.

Instead, lift with your knees, even if you feel you’re in good physical shape.

“It doesn’t matter if you go to the gym seven days a week, when you’re out there shoveling snow that’s different from the gym. So you might be in great shape, but that twisting and bending and everything else causes injury just as easily,” he said. “The other big one that we worry about are heart issues.”

Chest pains, shortness of breath and left arm pain are all signs you may have an issue with your heart.

He says symptoms for women are often different so.

“Anything out of the ordinary that has you worried. Make sure your reach out and at least get some advice or checked out from a medical professional,” he said.

Snow blowers can avoid putting all the pressure on your body, but they also see related injuries.

“Always make sure you’re following the safety procedures with that. Use your little snow blower tool to clear it as opposed to your hand,” he said.

Allen says one other thing we often forget while we’re out in the cold shoveling snow, staying hydrated. He says it’s very important especially in keeping your muscles working well.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KSNT

A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday

Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
27 First News

Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain

A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WCPO

More precipitation for the morning

Temperatures drop below freezing and we'll still see some wrap around moisture from a low that will trigger snow showers. Plus, the colder air could be enough to cause some slick spots overnight into the morning. Spotty snow showers throughout the day and a fresh dusting up to 1/2" of snow is possible for some communities through midday Thursday. The rest of the day Thursday stays cold and breezy with winds from the west gusting at 15 to 25 mph and temperatures into the low to mid 30s.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy