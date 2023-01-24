While it's not right, I can say I'm not surprised. They Dollar General takes overworked and underpaid to a whole other level. Lots of times they'll only have one employee working alone and they're expected to run the register while also cleaning the store and putting up all the stock. It's ridiculous.
Dollar General The place where No Body Watching were crap is flying out the door and Money is Disappearing faster than they can count it And it Takes Upper Management 3 months to figure out what going on SO DOLLAR GENERAL SOON TO GO THE SAME WAY AS THE BLUE LIGHT SPECIAL A K A. K-mart
She's a THIEF and I hope they keep the likes of her behind jail ...I got charged 9.99 there one day for a pack of cinnamon rolls and when I got groceries loaded looked over my ticket went in and told her and she refused to do anything about it ...I took the injustice but she is paying now and I feel no sympathy other than my loss for the over charged cinnamon rolls 😊
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
