ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Jewish Press

New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen

New York State has banned a range of popular laundry detergents and cleaning products in a move intended to protect consumers from a chemical that may cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified 1,4-dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. New York is one of the first in the country...
NEW YORK STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
San Herald

'No one asked you' - Walmart employee demanded by a man to mind his own business trying to help with bathroom dilemma

What would you do if you were a male who needed to use the restroom in the shop but had taken your daughter, who was four years old, along with you?. The young child could be in danger if left unattended outside the men's restroom, but bringing her inside would provide its own set of issues. Instead, taking the young girl into the ladies' room might be even more unpleasant and divisive.
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy