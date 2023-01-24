Read full article on original website
Billionaire from New Jersey Giving Away Entire Fortune: Plans To Die Broke.
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in New Jersey and the good he has done for the community.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party City
Anna Sacks (age 31 as of 2022) is a recycling activist who calls herself a "trash walker." An article in Reader's Digest describes how Anna finds treasure in New York City's garbage.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.
The Jewish Press
New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen
New York State has banned a range of popular laundry detergents and cleaning products in a move intended to protect consumers from a chemical that may cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified 1,4-dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. New York is one of the first in the country...
NJ man arrested in Pennsylvania for wife's 'violent' killing
A New Jersey man has been arrested out of state hours after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State. These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
New York City woman, 21, disappeared after getting off the subway on New Year's Eve
Adamaruis 'Yuri' Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen on a Queens-bound N train. She got off at Queensboro Plaza around 11.15pm and has not been heard from since.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed
Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
'No one asked you' - Walmart employee demanded by a man to mind his own business trying to help with bathroom dilemma
What would you do if you were a male who needed to use the restroom in the shop but had taken your daughter, who was four years old, along with you?. The young child could be in danger if left unattended outside the men's restroom, but bringing her inside would provide its own set of issues. Instead, taking the young girl into the ladies' room might be even more unpleasant and divisive.
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
