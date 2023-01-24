ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Atlanta apartment complex waives pet fees to help DeKalb County shelter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta apartment company is waiving its pet fee to persuade its residents to answer the urgent call from Lifeline, DeKalb County Animal Services. Courtland, a local company that owns 32 apartment communities totaling over 12,000 apartments, said in their release that adopting a pet could save their residents up to $400 in fees.
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “What are you waiting for? Adopt me, take the leash, and let’s go to my new home!”

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized male tri-color great pyrenees. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January

LifeLine Animal Project is “urgently” looking for adoptive and foster homes for at least 150 dogs by Jan. 31. LifeLine, which manages three shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties, has been operating at critical capacity for over a year. According to a press release, there are nearly 600 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter, which […] The post LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire

DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
Pet owners in Walton County benefit from free clinic

Officials say more could be held if enough sponsorship money is raised. WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) A free pet clinic hosted by Walton County Animal Control and put on by Planned Pethood of Georgia on Jan. 14 at the Walton County Agriculture Center was very well received. Pet owners began lining up before 9 a.m. and by noon they had all received many services to benefit their pets, including free vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, food/supplies and spay/neuter vouchers. A call was put out that the volunteers would still be there for another hour or so and more people were able to be served.
Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.
Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
Fire damages family worship center in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Sunday service plans are now up in the air for one Decatur church after an overnight fire early Friday morning. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the Power of Faith Family Worship on Columbia Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thankfully, firefighters said they got in and...
Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta

Originally Posted On: https://ankleandfootcenters.com/common-foot-problems-treated-by-a-podiatrist-in-marietta/. What are Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta. If you’re experiencing foot or ankle pain, discomfort, and/or limited mobility in your lower extremities, you may be wondering if a visit to the podiatrist is right for you. Whether it’s time for a routine...
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating

BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
