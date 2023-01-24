Read full article on original website
Related
Atlanta apartment complex waives pet fees to help DeKalb County shelter
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta apartment company is waiving its pet fee to persuade its residents to answer the urgent call from Lifeline, DeKalb County Animal Services. Courtland, a local company that owns 32 apartment communities totaling over 12,000 apartments, said in their release that adopting a pet could save their residents up to $400 in fees.
WJCL
Georgia animal shelter says it will have to euthanize if it can't find homes for 150 dogs this week
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Extreme overcrowding has a Georgia animal shelter on the verge of having to euthanize more than 100 dogs. The LifeLine Animal Project, which manages the DeKalb County shelter, says there are 593 dogs at the shelter and that the shelter has been operating at critical capacity for the past year.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “What are you waiting for? Adopt me, take the leash, and let’s go to my new home!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized male tri-color great pyrenees. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January
LifeLine Animal Project is “urgently” looking for adoptive and foster homes for at least 150 dogs by Jan. 31. LifeLine, which manages three shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties, has been operating at critical capacity for over a year. According to a press release, there are nearly 600 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter, which […] The post LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Staff members at Decatur church clean up after fire
DECATUR, Ga. — An overnight fire destroyed a church in Decatur just days before it was set to become a warming center for people experiencing homelessness in the area. By the looks of the outside of the building, it's hard to see the immense damage the fire caused behind the outside walls of Power of Faith Family Worship Center.
Monroe Local News
Pet owners in Walton County benefit from free clinic
Officials say more could be held if enough sponsorship money is raised. WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) A free pet clinic hosted by Walton County Animal Control and put on by Planned Pethood of Georgia on Jan. 14 at the Walton County Agriculture Center was very well received. Pet owners began lining up before 9 a.m. and by noon they had all received many services to benefit their pets, including free vaccines, microchips, flea treatments, food/supplies and spay/neuter vouchers. A call was put out that the volunteers would still be there for another hour or so and more people were able to be served.
Day care owner accused of assaulting at least 5 children in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Paulding County day care owner accused of assaulting at least five children who were in her care. The victims range in ages 8 months old to three years old. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, on Wednesday. She owns...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
National nonprofit brings therapy dogs to Spalding County schools after tornado devastated area
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Two weeks after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, a national nonprofit brought some tail-wagging friends to Griffin-Spalding County Schools to help brighten students' day Thursday. HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response brought three specially-trained dogs to three schools to help lift the spirits of children who are living in...
'Shelter in place' issued for parts of Clayton County, armed subject on loose
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been issued for residents in part of Clayton County Friday due to an "armed subject." The Clayton County Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page. Specifically, the shelter in place is for the area of Arbor Place, Southlake...
Deputies: 2 suspects force their way into Hall County home looking for someone, package
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after Hall County Sheriff officials accused them of breaking into a Gainesville home. Deputies said they received reports of a home invasion that occurred at a home on Dennis Drive off Mountain View Road the night of Jan. 18th. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.
Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
Fire damages family worship center in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Sunday service plans are now up in the air for one Decatur church after an overnight fire early Friday morning. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the Power of Faith Family Worship on Columbia Drive around 1:30 a.m. Thankfully, firefighters said they got in and...
Father found dead following fire at Stonecrest apartment complex, mother, 5-year-old saved
STONECREST, Ga. — A father was found dead inside a Stonecrest apartment after a fire broke out at the complex early on Friday, according to DeKalb Fire. The department said it happened at the Creekside Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place around 5:20 a.m. A mother and 5-year-old were inside...
‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death. Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta
Originally Posted On: https://ankleandfootcenters.com/common-foot-problems-treated-by-a-podiatrist-in-marietta/. What are Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta. If you’re experiencing foot or ankle pain, discomfort, and/or limited mobility in your lower extremities, you may be wondering if a visit to the podiatrist is right for you. Whether it’s time for a routine...
Marietta police sends warning after buyer purchases stolen dirt bike from online marketplace
MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is sending a warning after a young man accidentally bought a stolen bike online. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Marietta police says a young man bought a dirt bike several days ago. Officials later learned that...
Woman catches peeping Tom spying on her inside Gwinnett dressing room, police investigating
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman has a warning for others after she says she caught a man filming her with a phone in a fitting room next to hers. The victim, who spoke with Channel 2′s Matt Johnson anonymously, says she was inside the Plato’s Closet in Buford last Wednesday when she spotted a phone in between her fitting room and the one next to hers.
‘We’re being terrorized:’ Southwest Atlanta neighbors say they’re being kept up all night by gunfire
ATLANTA — People living in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood said they keep hearing gunfire in the middle of the night. “Somebody is either going to get hurt or killed,” said resident Ron Ali. Ali shared surveillance video with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 5