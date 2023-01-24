Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville's new inspector general lacks cooperation from LMPD on civilian review investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's new inspector general says he isn't happy about the level of cooperation the city's civilian police review board has received from the Louisville Metro Police Department, but he's hopeful that a new mayor and a new administration will change that. According to Ed Harness' annual...
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
LMPD goes outside the country in effort to recruit new officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is thinking outside the box, and outside the country, in the search for new recruits. The department is aggressively looking for recruits to join its next training academy, and the search for new officers includes more than just the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff. However, the theater did not identify him by name.
Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
Man back in Louisville jail after Corrections officers say drugs were sewn into his clothing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is back in jail after allegedly sewing drugs into his clothing before a court hearing. In a release, Metro Corrections says Trey Smith was on home incarceration, but he was in court on Thursday to revoke his parole after he was charged with possessing drugs inside the jail in Aug. 2022.
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
'Grandmaster Jay' sentenced for pointing rifle at officers during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Johnson, a militia leader who goes by the name "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court to one year in prison for pointing a rifle at five police officers during the Breonna Taylor protests in 2020. Johnson is already serving seven years and...
Emergency repairs to southern Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge start Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local access bridge that connects Clarksville to New Albany will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to use an alternate route until repairs to the Blackiston Mill Road bridge are complete. The bridge over Silver Creek, which is owned and maintained by Floyd County, will be down to one lane on Friday, Jan. 27, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic over the bridge.
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. Louisville residents were trying to designate 14 homes on Lawton Court as historical landmarks, preventing a...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
2 men in court for death of Jefferson County Sheriff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men facing murder charges for the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley were in court Tuesday. Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell gave statements in a suppression hearing. Both men are facing complicity to murder charges with $500,000 bonds. Deputy Shirley was shot around 2:30 a.m....
Louisville theatre company 'heartbroken' after colleague killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville theatre company is mourning the loss of a staff member who was killed in a shooting near the building Thursday afternoon. The victim was found shot to death in the 500 block of Cooper Street, which is in the Irish Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Louisville runners concerned over reported car break-ins at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car break-ins at a popular Louisville park are keeping runners on their toes. Carrie Jordan said her van was broken into near the soccer fields in Beckley Creek Park Tuesday afternoon while she was running in The Parklands of Floyd Fork. "My husband called me frantic,...
Major donation | Clarksville leaders issue challenge to southern Indiana to help homeless shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives. The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
Multi-million-dollar homelessness plan for Louisville includes rental assistance, 'community care campus'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's new mayor announced a big investment Thursday to address homelessness in the city. Mayor Craig Greenberg's plan calls for $8.25 million in rental assistance, $24 million for the creation of permanent affordable housing, as well as something being called a "community care campus." He said...
