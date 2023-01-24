Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Jackrabbits escape Bears, 23-13, despite Northern Colorado wrestling’s hot start
UNC (10-3, 0-3 Big 12) took an early lead after winning four straight bouts, but No. 18 South Dakota State (10-2, 3-0 Big 12) came storming back in the second portion of the match to win, 23-13. Bears coach Troy Nickerson complimented SDSU and its abilities, saying it’s a top 15 team.
Fort Morgan Times
Fort Morgan High School releases honor roll for fall 2022 semester
Fort Morgan High School is pleased to announce the names of those students making. Alpha Honor Roll and Academic Scholar for the first semester of the 2022-2023 school. The two levels of Honor Roll recognition are as follows:. – Alpha Honor Roll – the highest acknowledgment will be awarded to...
Fort Morgan Times
Boat ramp at Jackson Lake State Park to open April 1
ORCHARD — Jackson Lake State Park will open its boat ramp on April 1. The fixed starting date is to accommodate staffing needs and weather conditions. Boaters must be properly registered and equipped with mandatory safety equipment, including proof of an inspection for Aquatic Nuisance Species, prior to launching. Boaters are required to clean, drain, and dry their vessel and remove the plug before driving on public roads.
Fort Morgan Times
Plan for Pawnee byway focuses on raising awareness
The Pawnee Pioneer Trails Scenic and Historic Byway is getting an update to its Corridor Management Plan, and a meeting to discuss progress on the project was held Wednesday in Fort Morgan. Downtown Colorado Inc. (DCI), which is spearheading the update under a contract with Colorado Department of Transportation, facilitated...
Fort Morgan Times
East Morgan County Library news: Winter Quarterly Reading Challenge underway
The snow just keeps coming to Brush and Morgan County. We do need the moisture, but some days seem long this time of year. The East Morgan County Library District has plenty of books and movies to check out and help keep you warm. We have new books arriving regularly. If you need help finding something just for you, feel free to ask our friendly staff.
Fort Morgan Times
Dr. Dhar takes new leadership role at Salud
The new Chief Medical Officer of Salud Family Health has ties to northeast Colorado. Pradeep Dhar, MD is succeeding Dr. Tillman Farley, who served as Salud’s Chief Medical Officer for the past 25 years and will continue to see patients at the Salud Fort Lupton clinic. Dr. Dhar says...
