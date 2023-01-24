ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

x1071.com

More Details on Shooting in Iowa County

More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
KWQC

Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Sauk County authorities identify 20-year-old killed in crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sauk County Sunday evening. Sauk County deputies responded to the crash on County Road W near Pikes Peak Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Deputies found the 2011 Chevrolet Impala with severe damage on the north side of the road. A passenger, identified as a 20-year-old Nicholas Rizzio from Reedsburg, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver, identified as a 22-year-old Timothy Olson from Baraboo, was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unclear how serious his injuries are. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
MCFARLAND, WI
x1071.com

Latest Update On Ronald Henry

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has issued another update on 34 year old Ronald Henry of rural Platteville, who has been missing since December 7th. On January 14th, Search Teams of Wisconsin and with the assistance of Lancaster, Platteville, Dickeyville, Cuba City, Livingston, and Montfort Fire Departments, searched nearly 2,500 additional acres of land. Officials have conducted several other area/drone/K9 searches, conducted nearly 50 interviews, obtained and reviewed hours of surveillance and security videos, executed multiple search warrants, and obtained several cell phone transactions. The investigation is still active however, Sheriff’s department officials are beginning to run out of credible leads. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Richland County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Gotham burglary

GOTHAM, Wis. -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect in a burglary at a gas station in Gotham. Officials said the suspect broke into DJ's Kwik Stop early Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on...
GOTHAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
OREGON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison mayor: Tyre Nichols’ death breaks public trust in justice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Saying the family of the man whose death has led to murder charges against five former Memphis police officers deserves justice, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway urged peaceful protests. In a statement released a couple hours before the anticipated release of video of what happened between Tyre Nichols and the officers, the Madison mayor called it a way to grieve and a way to foster justice and change.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Single Vehicle Accident Leads to Entrapment

Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle roll over crash on Highway 191 near Dodgeville Monday around 3am. Information provided indicated that someone was trapped in the vehicle and was cold and wet. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The person was extricated and evaluated at the scene scene. Following an investigation, 41 year old Francis Casper of Dodgeville was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated. Casper was taken to Upland Hills Health and then to the Iowa County Jail where he was later released to a responsible party.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
MINERAL POINT, WI

