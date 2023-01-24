The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has issued another update on 34 year old Ronald Henry of rural Platteville, who has been missing since December 7th. On January 14th, Search Teams of Wisconsin and with the assistance of Lancaster, Platteville, Dickeyville, Cuba City, Livingston, and Montfort Fire Departments, searched nearly 2,500 additional acres of land. Officials have conducted several other area/drone/K9 searches, conducted nearly 50 interviews, obtained and reviewed hours of surveillance and security videos, executed multiple search warrants, and obtained several cell phone transactions. The investigation is still active however, Sheriff’s department officials are beginning to run out of credible leads. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO