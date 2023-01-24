ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nassauobserver.com

Wantagh Student Pianist An Asset To Music Program

If there’s a concert happening in the Wantagh School District, Matthew Lin is probably there tickling the ivories. It is unique for a student to serve as a piano accompanist for school concerts, but the Wantagh High School senior has leant his talents for more than a dozen elementary, middle school and high school performances for the past four years.
WANTAGH, NY
longisland.com

Noema Greek Restaurant Opens in Huntington

They call it traditional Greek cuisine meets modern concepts. A new Greek restaurant called Noema opened in Huntington. Executive Chef Nicholas Poulmentis is cooking up traditional cuisine from his native Greece as seen through his own culinary lens. Noema takes over the space that used to be 7 Gerard, which...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Two winners of holiday decorating contest announced

The Community League of Garden City South have chosen the winners of their 6th annual Holiday Decorating contest in Franklin Square School District #17. Last month, residents and business owners were tasked with decking their homes and storefronts in any winter holiday-theme of their choice. The grand prize for merchants...
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

From Uniondale to Carnegie Hall

In order to combat the growing bigotry and discrimination in our country, we must all become vocal allies who speak against hate in all its forms. We cannot be bystanders when we witness these acts in our communities; we need more leaders from all communities—of every ethnicity and every faith—to call out all forms of hatred. And we have to lean into what unifies us as a country, from our faith to our hopes and dreams, because when we do, we will become a stronger and more inclusive society.
UNIONDALE, NY
CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Services Set For NJ Model Jeremy Ruehlemann

Funeral arrangements have been set for 27-year-old North Jersey native and model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who died over the weekend in a New York City apartment. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook, NY. Following calling hours, all are invited to gather at The Early Terrible, in Woodstock, NY.
RED HOOK, NY
longisland.com

Grab a Japanese Rice Burger at HibachiBachi in Lynbrook

A crispy outside with a juicy inside, the Hibachi Rice Bun Burger is the newest food invention to hit Long Island. Introduced at the newly opened Inatome's HibachiBachi in Lynbrook, this is a hybrid of a burger with a rice bun. You can get one meltdown style (with cheese) and...
LYNBROOK, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Hero Joint in Patchogue and Bay Shore is leading the way by slashing prices

Here’s something you don’t see every day. The Hero Joint sandwich shops in Patchogue and Bay Shore are slashing prices. “We, like many places, had to raise our prices to keep up with the inflation rocket ship,” said owner John Murray, III. “There wasn’t any enjoyment in this for us, as with many food and beverage operators.”
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Pair of bald eagles spotted nesting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The American bald eagle seems to like New York City and lately loves Brooklyn.Recent sightings are sparking excitement, and a breeding pair putting down roots in the borough is a big deal.Perched and checking out the neighborhood of West Midwood on Tuesday morning was our national bird. Anthony Finkel caught it on camera while out for a walk with his dog."I stopped in my tracks and I looked up, and I said, oh my god, that's a bald eagle," he said. "It was ginormous."Bigger than his dog Duke, says Finkel. He shares spotting it felt like an...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Pierogibites & More Opens in Bellmore

Pierogibites & More, a Polish-Ukrainian restaurant opened in Bellmore recently serving up pierogies, kielbasa and, as the name suggests, more. Their pierogi dinner includes eight pieces of boiled or fried pierogi served with sour cream and caramelized onions ($13). Grilled kielbasa is a simple plate of two kielbasa served with caramelized onions and mustard ($7). They also have meat croquette, a fried breaded crepe filled with pork ($7). You can also get meat-stuffed cabbage served with tomato sauce ($7) and a cheese blintz sweetened with farmer’s cheese ($7).
BELLMORE, NY
islipbulletin.net

More than two-dozen cats found in Islip home

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Third Precinct Crime Section Lt. Matthew Colonna held a press conference, during which they announced the arrest of an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
ISLIP, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy