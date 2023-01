(WOWT) - More details have come to light about the Auburn plane crash that killed two people including a former UNK baseball player. Colton Hill, 24, of Kearney, and 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valparaiso were killed in the crash. Hill graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney last May, earning a degree in aviation systems management with an emphasis in flight operations. He had also played baseball for UNK and owned a flight-training operation.

AUBURN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO