KSNB Local4
Huskers open preseason with outdoor practice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Snow was on the turf at Den Hartog Field on Friday afternoon. So was the Nebraska baseball team. The Huskers held their season-opening practice outdoors on a 40-degree day in east Lincoln. With the warmer temperatures, fourth-year head coach Will Bolt said his team planned to scrimmage after some drills early in the workout. Players said they were excited to be outside instead of practicing inside the Alex Gordon Training Complex.
KSNB Local4
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
KSNB Local4
Short-handed Huskers travel to Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball will be short-handed the rest of the season and their next stop is at Maryland on Saturday. The Huskers will be without starters Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary, who will both miss the rest of the year due to injuries. Nebraska’s first test without both starters was at a home loss on Wednesday to Northwestern.
KSNB Local4
Kearney girls basketball drops a close one to Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney girls basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star Friday. In the end, the Navigators squeak on by, winning it, 55-52. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball fights past Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star. In the end, the the Bearcats win it by 5, 56-51. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City girls basketball bested by David City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City girls basketball hosted David City Thursday. The Bison were defeated 40-33 by the Scouts. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
York girls basketball beats Seward in OT to advance to Central championship
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York girls basketball hosted third-seed Seward in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Thursday. The Dukes and Bluejays went into overtime, where York won 38-32 to advance to the conference championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Osceola boys basketball wins second CRC championship in three years
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - This year’s Crossroads Conference Championship was a repeat of last year’s game, but the result was different. Osceola faced familiar foe Cross County on Friday night in a York Auditorium that was filled to the brim. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the...
KSNB Local4
Bronco men’s basketball unable to repeat December win against Concordia
SEWARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College men’s basketball traveled to Seward for a GPAC matchup with Concordia Wednesday. The two teams met in Hastings back on Dec. 10, with the Broncos winning 70-68. It was a different result tonight, as the Bulldogs routed Hastings College 80-42. Watch the embedded...
KSNB Local4
Malcolm teacher wins this month’s Golden Apple Award
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm middle school English teacher and speech/drama coach, Tami Maytum, has won the Golden Apple Award for teaching for January 2023. Each month of the school year, 10/11 gives this award to a deserving teacher in Nebraska. Maytum is from Lincoln and went to Lincoln Christian...
KSNB Local4
Unicameral debates sales tax exemption for diapers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha Senator is proposing and end to sales taxes for diapers in Nebraska. LB 58 was introduced by Senator John Cavanaugh, and he claims that it would save the average Nebraska family $70 a year, And the proposed bill could be much needed. Parents...
KSNB Local4
NTSB releases details about Auburn plane crash that killed 2
(WOWT) - More details have come to light about the Auburn plane crash that killed two people including a former UNK baseball player. Colton Hill, 24, of Kearney, and 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valparaiso were killed in the crash. Hill graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney last May, earning a degree in aviation systems management with an emphasis in flight operations. He had also played baseball for UNK and owned a flight-training operation.
KSNB Local4
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning. “Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” said Dr. Brad Dahl, Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, in a news release from the district. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
KSNB Local4
Woman killed in head-on crash in rural Saunders County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman died and four others were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday evening in Saunders County. The crash happened on Highway 79 four miles north of Prague, which is about 45 miles north of Lincoln, around 8:45 p.m. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said a...
KSNB Local4
Geneva man to federal prison on meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A motorcycle accident leads to federal prison for a Geneva man. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Kurt D. Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Heckenliable to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable got the 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court. Once his prison sentence is over, he’ll be on probation for another 10 years.
KSNB Local4
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a 24-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash Wednesday evening in Saunders County. The crash happened on Highway 79 four miles north of Prague, which is about 45 miles north of Lincoln, around 8:45 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Police working with state and feds after 5 homemade explosives found; man facing additional charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department shared that they’re working with state and federal investigators after homemade explosive devices were found in two places in northwest Lincoln. A total of five homemade explosive devices were found on Wednesday in two different locations following a traffic stop in...
