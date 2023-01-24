Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Pomona on Weapons Charges
A 54-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Friday on weapons charges during a traffic stop in Pomona. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Philadelphia and Reservoir streets at 6:43 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with an expired registration and equipment violations. After stopping the vehicle they saw a rifle in plain sight within the driver’s reach, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
mynewsla.com
Teenagers Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Long Beach Arrested
Two teenage boys suspected in the fatal shooting and robbery of a 20-year-old man in Long Beach were arrested Friday. Police responded to the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard, around 8:32 p.m. on Jan. 6, regarding a shooting, police said. “Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the...
mynewsla.com
Mosque Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Molesting 3 Girls in Santa Ana
A Koran studies volunteer at a Santa Ana mosque pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting three girls. Ahmad Henry Osman, 60, of Tustin, molested two girls in their home on Feb. 25, 2015, under the pretense of religious studies, prosecutors said.
mynewsla.com
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the area of El Nido Road...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Rifle in Pomona
A 54-year-old Chino Hills man suspected of having a loaded rifle in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop in Pomona Friday evening. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Philadelphia and Reservoir streets at 6:43 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with an expired registration and equipment violations. After stopping the vehicle they saw a rifle in plain sight within the driver’s reach, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
mynewsla.com
Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Found
A 27-year-old man diagnosed with depression who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department...
mynewsla.com
Alhambra to Honor Man Who Disarmed Monterey Park Mass Killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar New Year...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
A 47-year-old motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision just south of Corona. Martin Padilla of Hemet was fatally injured about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of Temescal Canyon and Leroy roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said Padilla was at the wheel of one of...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies in Maywood Identified
An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Three Killed in Placentia Crash; Driver in Custody
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man is in police custody Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a two-vehicle crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Placentia Police Department officers responded at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose Street...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Deaths of Two Boys in South Los Angeles
The hit-and-run motorist who allegedly was involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two brothers dead and their mother and sister injured was in custody Thursday, police said. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
mynewsla.com
Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount
Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI Crash that Killed 3 in Placentia
A 24-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Friday with gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts in a crash that killed two adults and a 10-year-old girl in Placentia. Mario Armando Paz Jr. was charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and six counts of DUI with a blood-alcohol of .08% or more causing injury, all felonies. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Carjacking Woman, Beating and Abducting Senior Arraigned
A parolee accused of carjacking a Riverside woman, as well as perpetrating a home invasion robbery during which a Riverside senior was beaten and stuffed into a closet, pleaded not guilty Friday to nearly dozen felony offenses. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr., 42, of San Bernardino, was arrested last week following...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot by Deputies in Altadena
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Altadena over the weekend. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Charles Towns, 47, of Pasadena, died at the scene,...
mynewsla.com
LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood
A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
VP Harris Visits Monterey Park to Meet with Families of Shooting Victims
As investigators continued to seek a motive for the weekend mass shooting that left 11 dead in Monterey Park, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the city Wednesday to meet with the families of the victims killed, while also calling on Congress to enact “reasonable” gun-control measures. Harris arrived...
mynewsla.com
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Gunning Down Riverside Motel Guest
A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the slaying of 31-year-old Cole William Birchard.
mynewsla.com
Diabetic 71-Year-Old Man Missing from Pico Rivera Found
A 71-year-old diabetic man who went missing from Pico Rivera has been found, authorities said Friday. Benito Anaya was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 9300 block of Mines Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
