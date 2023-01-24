ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery says someone’s holding onto $1 million

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – If you played Monday’s Powerball game, you may be holding onto a ticket now worth $1 million.

The Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard in Alexandria. The person who won has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers for the January 23 Powerball drawing were 12-31-47-58-60, and the Powerball number was 23. The $1 million ticket was the only one across the nation that matched the first five numbers.

No one got the Powerball number, which means the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $526 million. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Virginia Lottery FAQs

Virginia Lottery rules state that the winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The store that sold the winning ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Who Won $1 Million Powerball Purchased in Alexandria?

Someone bought a Powerball ticket for Monday, Jan. 23 night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was bought at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Blvd. in Alexandria, according to the Virginia Lottery. The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?. The winning numbers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Check your tickets! Powerball ticket purchased in Alexandria worth $1 million

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Alexandria for Monday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Food at 5870 Kingstowne Boulevard and was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers to win $1 million, officials said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Check Your Powerball tickets. Someone won 1 MILLION and it could be YOU!

So looks like NO ONE hit the big half billion dollar jackpot but lots of people won lesser prizes including at least one new millionaire in Northern Virginia!!. Someone bought a Powerball ticket at an Alexandria Giant grocery store and matched five numbers in Monday night’s drawing — meaning they win $1 million dollars.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Chesapeake man wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A Chesapeake man who won $1 million playing the Mega Million wants to use some of his winnings to give back. Bill Pickens bought his ticket online, according to Virginia Lottery officials. "That ticket matched the first five numbers in the July 22, 2022, drawing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Jackpot winner: $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mass.

BELCHERTOWN - The sole winning ticket for Tuesday night's $31 million Mega Millions drawing was bought at a Western Massachusetts grocery store.The Massachusetts State Lottery said the jackpot winner came from a Belchertown Stop & Shop.The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million. The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 with Mega Ball 20. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Richmond, Virginia

I suggest you visit Willow Lawn Shopping Center, one of the largest in the town, which offers you a wide variety of department stores, local brand boutiques, restaurants, and shopping areas. comfortable living. Featured Shopping Stores: Old Navy, J. Crew Factory, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Rack Room Shoes, Claire's, DICK'S...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?

SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tennessee $4 million lottery ticket sold at grocery store

An extra dollar is turning into millions for a lucky shopper in Tennessee. Whoever purchased the lucky Mega Millions ticket for the Tennessee Lottery drawing held on Friday, January 20, 2023, added the extra dollar to make it a “Megaplier” ticket. This had the delightful effect of turning a $1,000,000 winner into a $4,000,000 “Mega” winner.
TENNESSEE STATE
