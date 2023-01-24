ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest

Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Freshman Outfielder Taking Semester Off

Tennessee Baseball freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich will be taking a semester off for personal reasons this Spring, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello announced Friday. Vitello said the team expects Stanwich back in the fold this fall. Stanwich is a Lincoln-Way East High School product out of Frankfort, Illinois, and was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance

Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
ASHEVILLE, NC
WATE

Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery

A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
LOUISVILLE, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Investigation into counterfeit checks in Sevierville

Investigation into counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

How to get $10 tickets for Hamilton in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first performance in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. There will be a limited number of tickets available for each performance for $10. The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

8 must-see concerts coming to Knoxville in spring 2023

With classes back in session, it is sometimes challenging to carve out time for entertainment and fun. However, concerts are a great way to let your mind rest from class and boost your energy during the week. While seeing some cool artists, you can also support your community by attending...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN

