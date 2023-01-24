New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father.

In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.

The driver fled and, so far, FHP hasn’t determined who was driving. However, it was later determined the BMW owner, 32-year-old Jorge Leonardo Moreiga, worked at the Orange County Jail as a corrections officer.

Shortly after the crash, jail officials said he stopped showing up for work without notice, and has since been fired.

Court records show Noriega is originally from Honduras. Florida Highway Patrol hasn’t said if he’s a suspect, but investigators have been in touch with him, and say they are actively investigating the case to see if they can prove who was behind the wheel of his BMW at the time of the crash.

FHP also said it is waiting on lab results on some of the evidence to come back from FDLE. At this point, no one has been charged in the hit-and-run.

