Boji Kite Festival Returning to Winter Games for Fifth Year
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — This is the fifth year for the Boji Kite festival at Winter games. It started when Okoboji resident Steve Boote rigged up his own toys, and then inviting other enthusiasts. Participants this year include a pyrotechnician from Disneyworld, and the world’s most prolific kite-maker from New Zealand.
Spencer Tiger Pas Preparing for Annual Performance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Friday night’s basketball games are going to come with some extra entertainment as the Spencer Tiger Pas put on their annual performance. Veteran Tiger Pa Chuck Illg joined Kevin Tlam on the KICD Morning Show on Wednesday noting while the performance is meant to entertain the crowd, it is also used as a fundraiser for a special cause.
Additional Case of HPAI Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The High Pathogenic Avian Influenza that’s making domestic and wild birds sick across the country does not seem to be abating. Another case in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County was confirmed Wednesday. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig just discussed the...
David “Dave” DeKok, 83, of Archer
Funeral services for 83-year-old David “Dave” DeKok of Archer will be Wednesday, February 1st at 11 a.m. at Archer Reformed Church with a private family burial at East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon is in charge of the arrangements.
Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
