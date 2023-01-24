Eddie Hearn adamantly believes that one of his top light heavyweight charges will soon be in a position to fight for three of the four 175-pound belts. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, insisted in a recent interview that he believes Liverpool’s Callum Smith will eventually be mandated by the WBC to take on the winner of the upcoming light heavyweight unification bout between Russia’s Artur Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion, and Britain’s Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger. The two will square off Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.

2 DAYS AGO