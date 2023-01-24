Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Photos: Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde - Face To Face at Final Presser
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene
Paradigm Sports Lawsuit Against Manny Pacquiao Set For March 3 Trial Date
Manny Pacquiao is set for his next fight. Unfortunately for the retired eight-division titlist, it’s a legal battle as he remains the subject of a lawsuit that is due to go to trial beginning March 3. The court date comes nearly two years after Paradigm Sports and its founder/combat sports manager Audie Attar filed a Breach of Contract lawsuit in Orange County Superior Courts in June 2021, one month after Pacquiao announced then-scheduled plans for an August 2021 superfight versus Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Says Fury-Usyk 50/50 Fight: 'Depends On Who's Gonna Cheat The Hardest'
Deontay Wilder is undecisive about who’ll win in a potential fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The two heavyweights are slated to meet sometime this spring for an undisputed bout. But when offering his opinion, Wilder delivered...
Boxing Scene
Yankiel Rivera Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom – and will fight for the third time in the paid ranks on the undercard of the undisputed double-header with Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday February 4 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Believes Callum Smith Will Be Next to Fight Winner of Beterbiev-Yarde
Eddie Hearn adamantly believes that one of his top light heavyweight charges will soon be in a position to fight for three of the four 175-pound belts. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, insisted in a recent interview that he believes Liverpool’s Callum Smith will eventually be mandated by the WBC to take on the winner of the upcoming light heavyweight unification bout between Russia’s Artur Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion, and Britain’s Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger. The two will square off Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde Make Weight For Light Heavyweight Title Fight In London
Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde continued to show nothing but respect for each other after they made weight Friday afternoon in London. Neither fighter said a word on stage as they faced off for cameras a day before their light heavyweight title fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. The...
Boxing Scene
Kevin Lerena Delays Ring Return Until April, Wants Body and Mind in Top Form
Heavyweight contender Kevin Lerena is planning to take additional time off before returning to the ring. Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) had initially planned to fight in the month of March. But now he might stay out until a date in April. As BoxingScene.com recently reported, he might return to the...
Boxing Scene
Dan Azeez Reflects on Sparring Experience With Artur Beterbiev
British champion Dan Azeez has lifted the lid on his month-long sparring experience with unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. The Russian is about to take on Azeez’s fellow Londoner Anthony Yarde at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night when he will put his IBF, WBC and WBO belts on the line.
Boxing Scene
Chris Billam-Smith Open To Facing Kovalev, Prefers Opetaia or Riakporhe
Chris Billam-Smith believes Richard Riakporhe is refusing to fight him in Bournemouth - which would rule out a potential stadium showdown this summer. ‘CBS’ was ringside on Saturday night as Riakporhe moved to 16-0 by dismantling Krzysztof Glowacki inside four rounds at the Manchester Arena. The cruiserweight pair came...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: When I Do Hurt Beterbiev, I’m Kinda Person Who’s Gonna Finish The Job
One of Anthony Yarde’s greatest regrets is that he didn’t seize the moment when he had Sergey Kovalev hurt during the eighth round of their light heavyweight title fight three years ago. Yarde’s career would’ve evolved in quite different fashion had he knocked Kovalev out and won the...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren on Beterbiev-Yarder: It Was Important To Get Home Advantage
Frank Warren is always going to back his man, but he says that one of the reasons he was able to gain home advantage for Anthony Yarde against Artur Beterbiev this weekend was that the champion’s promoters, Top Rank, believe the fight is straightforward for their man. Yarde, who...
Boxing Scene
Ashie On Rocha Fight: For Me, This Is The Sequel To De La Hoya-Quartey; This Time... It's Going To Ghana
It didn’t take long for George Ashie to find a common theme in a fight he never hesitated to accept. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the 38-year-old Ghanaian stepped up to replace an injured Anthony Young versus streaking welterweight contender Alexis Rocha. The show—which will air live on DAZN this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California—will mark the stateside debut for Ashie, who seeks to avenge a decades-long misjustice served to his legendary countryman Ike Quartey.
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: If Hearn Is Willing To Do Beterbiev-Bivol On ESPN, We’ll Do It Any Time, Any Place
Based on what Bob Arum has seen from Artur Beterbiev, the destructive Russian’s 91-year-old co-promoter expects him to annihilate Anthony Yarde on Saturday night in London. If the heavily favored Beterbiev beats Yarde, who is the mandatory challenger for his WBO light heavyweight title, Arum hopes to finally match Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) against unbeaten WBA champ Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) in a full title unification fight later this year. Arum emphasized again, though, that the long-awaited Beterbiev-Bivol battle can only become a reality if ESPN is granted the broadcasting rights to their 12-round, 175-pound championship match in the United States and Canada.
Boxing Scene
Kovalev Expects Beterbiev To "Smash" Yarde in The First Six Rounds
Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev is backing his amateur rival, Artur Beterbiev, in the mandatory fight with Anthony Yarde. Back in 2019, Kovalev made a mandatory defense of the WBO title against Yarde in Russia. In the second half of the fight, Yarde had Kovalev in serious trouble and...
Boxing Scene
Serhii Bohachuk More Motivated Since Working With Manny Robles
Junior middleweight contender Serhii Bohachuk suffered a bump on his path toward the upper echelon in the division, but is back on track towards that goal. Bohachuk faces Nathaniel Gallimore tonight at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California. The 10-round bout will headline a Hollywood Fight Nights card and will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).
Boxing Scene
Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan Finalized For February 18
Two of the most aggressive, forward-pressing super bantamweights in boxing will face off in a 12-round WBC Eliminator on Saturday, February 18. Former two-division world champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico will face Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Yerevan, Armenia in a matchup where the winner will be one step closer to a coveted opportunity to fight for a world championship. The event, presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, is scheduled to take place at Fox Theater Pomona and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert Rescheduled To March 16 - Event Information
As he himself mentioned yesterday on his social networks, Jean Pascal is fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus, which struck him down in early January. He has received the green light from his doctor and will resume intense training starting next Monday. DiBella Entertainment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions Signs Shadasia Green, To Face Elin Cederroos On Serrano-Cruz Card
One of women’s boxing’s best-kept secrets finally has a promoter and a big fight. Jake Paul announced Wednesday that Shadasia Green, one of the sport’s most powerful punchers among women, has signed a multi-fight contract with his company, MVP Promotions. Green (11-0, 10 KOs) also has been added to the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard February 4 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Peter Kadiru, Bjorn Schicke, Haro Matevosyan, More
German middleweight Bjorn Schicke (20-1-1) meets Julio Alamos (15-0) from Chile on February 24 in Berlin with the vacant IBO Intercontinental title at stake. This fight headlines the first of the two AGON Sports events that weekend. Schicke has now relinquished the EU title to concentrate on bigger things while...
