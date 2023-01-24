Read full article on original website
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
cw39.com
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
'It was so traumatic' | Southeast Texans assessing the damage left by severe weather, tornadoes Tuesday
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — As heavy winds, torrential rains and tornadoes swept across Southeast Texas, many anxiously waited to check on one another as they took shelter from the storms. Families in Southeast Texas are assessing the damage brought by Tuesday's severe weather. Multiple counties were under tornado watches...
KSAT 12
Rainfall Update: Totals across South Central Texas following Tuesday’s rain
Tuesday brought much-needed rain to parts of South Central Texas as a strong area of low pressure pushed across the state, sparking severe weather in East Texas and snow in North Texas. While it won’t be enough to completely alleviate drought conditions, the rain was certainly welcomed considering January had...
Watch: Powerful Tornado Rips Through South Texas
Tornadoes are a terrifying reality for many residents of Texas. These powerful storms can cause devastating damage to homes and businesses, and put lives at risk. One of the most unsettling things about tornadoes is their unpredictability. They can form with little warning and can strike anywhere at any time. This means that residents must always be prepared for the possibility of a tornado, and know how to stay safe in the event of one.
KSLA
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck
The video shows debris flying around him.
fox4beaumont.com
Gov. Abbott asking residents to report tornado damage for resources
Gov. Greg Abbott's administration is working with the Texas Department of Insurance to help tornado victims. They want to set up one-stop spots in each city for storm victims to get their insurance claims processed as soon as possible. Gov. Abbott is asking homeowners, renters, and business owners impacted by...
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas
A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
Tornado Destroys Animal Shelter as Texas Storms Wreak Havoc Near Houston
A severe storm system tore through southeast Texas, producing at least one tornado as it heads east along the Gulf Coast.
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
WFAA
Another round of wintry weather next week? Some in North Texas have a chance.
DALLAS — After snow in parts of the region on Tuesday, could we be in for another wintry mix next week?. First off, the good news: This weekend doesn't look too bad!. After lots of sunshine Friday, clouds are back on Saturday. A few showers are possible, mainly to the east of the metroplex, but it's nothing to cancel plans over.
kjas.com
Texas Forest Service hands out trees to local residents
The Texas Forest Service was busy on Wednesday morning handing out trees to local residents. The TFS performs the service each year to promote the planting and growing of trees across the state. The seedlings were handed out in front of the Tractor Supply Store on Highway 190 here in...
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
