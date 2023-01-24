Read full article on original website
Man caught on camera taking tip jar from store in Turner
(TURNER)- A security camera video of a worker in Turner has gone viral for her reaction to someone stealing the store’s tip jar. The incident happened at the Bear Pond Variety & Diner on Sunday shortly before 3 p.m., according to the time stamp on the video, which was posted to the store's Facebook page.
Mainer accused of murdering infant daughter appears in court
A Buckfield man charged with the death of his infant daughter appeared in court on Friday. Trevor Averill is accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter, Harper Averill, in July of 2020. He's pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Averill shook Harper, causing a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, and a...
Can you identify the Maine mystery critter in this nighttime trail camera photo?
ANDOVER (BDN) -- Sometimes trail cameras can provide us with amazing and beautiful images that take our breath away. Other times, given the limitations of the technology and the conditions, they can give us fits — to the point where we can’t really tell exactly what we’re seeing.
Inland Maine slammed with third round of heavy snow
LEWISTON (WGME) – Inland Maine was hit with another round of heavy snow Wednesday night. Some certainly have had enough of this intense snowfall. Others are taking advantage of the work and play. Either way, everyone spent the day getting ready for one more storm. “It’s just never ending,”...
