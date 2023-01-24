Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
A shot of a lifetime for one Newton High student
The Tri-County Basketball League is dedicated to students who have disabilities.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
thesunflower.com
Final report out: Sixteen programs at Wichita State marked as ‘review and monitor’
In a report from a consulting firm hired by the Kansas Board of Regents, more than 80% of degree programs at Wichita State have been flagged as “optimize” or “review and monitor,” meaning these degree programs fail to show program growth, positive headcount in degrees, and/or positive degree production. Sixteen undergraduate degree programs made the report’s “review and monitor” list — the lowest level of program health, according to the report.
KWCH.com
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
Popular Wichita chicken noodle dinner is Saturday
St. Paul's United Methodist Church is holding its 76th Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner this Saturday, Jan. 28.
thefabricator.com
Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame
The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
kfdi.com
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
KAKE TV
Wichita police chief 'sickened' by Memphis police body cam footage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita's new police chief, Joe Sullivan, is among those condemning what Memphis police officers did in the Tyre Nichols body camera footage. Like many people who have seen the body camera footage you're about to see, Sullivan describes how disgusted he is with what he saw. Video of Memphis Police Officers beating Tyre Nichols has prompted feelings of disgust and anger including from Wichita's police chief.
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at T-Swirl Crepe; Wichita’s First Japanese Crepes Restaurant
After a month of many of the same types of restaurants opening in Wichita, something unique has finally arrived. T-Swirl Crepe is the city’s first Japanese crepe restaurant. Located at 2431 N. Greenwich Road, the chain with 30 locations across the country specializes in both sweet and savory crepes, each made with 100-percent gluten-free rice flour batter.
KAKE TV
Suspect dies in rollover crash after Wichita police terminate pursuit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a suspect in multiple larceny cases has died following a crash that happened moments after officers terminated a chase Thursday morning. Department spokesperson Trevor Macy said officers were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassall following up on information about a vehicle involved...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 17-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
Two dead after shooting in south Wichita
Two dead after shooting in south Wichita Two dead after shooting in south Wichita Two dead after shooting in south Wichita Two dead after shooting in south Wichita
KAKE TV
Chickens and pigs join Yoder Charter School
YODER, Kan. (KAKE) - Chickens and pigs are a new addition at Yoder Charter School and they are teaching the students some valuable life lessons. Yoder has been a project-based school for quite some time. Their unique teaching style instills values such as being responsible while implementing academics. They do this by having the kids read to the animals or counting the eggs.
Why Hutchinson will see more fires in February
The Hutchinson Fire Department plans to set a bunch of fires in February north and east of the town.
KAKE TV
12-year-old Wichita runaway found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Santos has been found safe. The WPD is asking for help in finding a missing teen boy suspected of being a runaway. The Wichita Police Department said on Twitter that they need help finding 12-year-old Santos Arzola after he ran from his mother on Tuesday.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
foxkansas.com
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
NebraskaTV
Kansas hunter fatally shot by dog in tragic accident: 'He was loved by all of us'
WICHITA, Kansas (TND) — A man who was tragically killed after a dog accidentally shot him during a hunting trip has been identified as plumber Joseph Smith, who is remembered for being a "kind, funny, smart, and very loving" person that was also always the welcomed "goofball." Joseph Austin...
Comments / 0