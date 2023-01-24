ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man critical after Tuesday afternoon shooting in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was shot Tuesday afternoon at about 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

Police received a call about a shooting at 187 Moury Avenue SW.

When officers arrived, they were told that after hearing gunfire, good Samaritans saw the gunshot victim on the ground and put him in their car to take him to the hospital.

On the way to the hospital, they were able to flag down other responding officers and Grady EMS at the intersection of Moury Avenue and Pryor Road.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were notified and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Atlanta police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

