Read full article on original website
Related
What Were Star Trek's Adorable Little Tribbles Made Of?
"Star Trek: The Original Series" warped its way onto television screens beginning in 1966, but Gene Roddenberry's optimistic look at mankind's future didn't truly find its orbit until after the show was canceled following its third season on NBC. Today, an entire "Star Trek" universe flourishes, and Trekkies can't saunter through a convention without bumping into any number of cosplayers sporting Romulan, Borg, and Starfleet garb. But for all of the franchise's iconic characters like Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who would have thought those troublemaking Tribbles would have meant so much to fans?
David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition
As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.
Nicole Kidman And Maya Erksine Will Co-Star On Thriller Miniseries The Perfect Nanny At HBO
Nicole Kidman and "PEN15" actor Maya Erskine are reportedly set to appear in a drama-filled miniseries for HBO, with the two screen stars also joining forces as showrunners (via Collider). The limited series will be an adaptation of Leïla Slimani's 2016 literary thriller, "The Perfect Nanny," which is a French novel focusing on a real-life double murder case.
Drew Barrymore Impresses Allison Williams By Recreating Some Of M3GAN's Famous Moves
Like, oh, several dozen other murder-bot mimics around the world, Drew Barrymore took a turn cosplaying as the killer-droid from "M3GAN" and replicating the deadly doll's viral dance moves during a recent episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." Witnessing Barrymore's eerily robotic display was none other than Allison Williams, who plays Gemma in the meme-turned-box office hit that recently rocketed past the $100 million mark at the box office (via Box Office Mojo).
Marketing Slip-Ups That Spoiled Famous Movies
Simply making a movie and putting it in theaters isn't enough. For a high-profile release, studios spend tens of millions (as per The Hollywood Reporter) on advertising, marketing, and promotions to make sure that public awareness of their newest film is through the roof. After all, a movie can't be a hit if it doesn't get throngs of excited movie-goers buying tickets.
Harrison Ford Surprised Brett Goldstein By Declaring Shrinking One Of The Best Scripts He'd Ever Read
Harrison Ford has been in tons of fantastic movies with great scripts, from playing Han Solo in the Star Wars films to the titular character in the Indiana Jones series, as well as countless others. So when Ford says a project has the best scripts he's ever read, that has to count for something.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: A closer look at its 11 Oscar nominations
Heading into 2023 Oscar nominations morning on January 24, Gold Derby’s predictions had “Everything Everywhere All at Once” reaping multiple bids, which turned out to be true. However, its overall total of 11 citations was bigger than anyone could have expected. Just who received noms for the A24 sci-fi epic? Get a closer look at all 11 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar nominations in our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access). The film is directed and written by the Daniels (aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and stars Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who traverses alternate...
The Razzies Have An Unfortunate History Of Nominating Child Actors
The foundation behind the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, finally did away with its long-standing "all ages" policy for its nominees following a public outcry over the recent nomination of 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for worst actress. Sadly, the young "Firestarter" star isn't the first child actor to be given a humiliating nod at the award show since its 1981 inception. The Razzies actually have a long and embarrassing history of propping up kids under the age of 18 for ridiculous things like worst new star or worst supporting actress. And people are starting to finally take notice.
Who Plays Danny Diaz On Firefly Lane?
Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, "Firefly Lane" is a series that focuses on the relationship between a pair of lifelong best friends named Tully and Kate. Played by Katherine Heigl as an adult, Tully Hart is a troubled teen who grows up to be a famous television host. The only person who keeps her grounded is her best friend, Kate Mularkey. Portrayed as an adult by Sarah Chalke, Kate is a housewife struggling to get back into the swing of things following a painful divorce. Thankfully, Chalke and Heigl immediately clicked the first time they met, making it easy for them to realistically evoke the different phases of Kate and Tully's relationship.
Sofia Vergara Could Potentially See A Modern Family Reboot Happening Decades Down The Road
"Modern Family" aired on ABC for just over a decade, consisting of 250 episodes in total across the 11 seasons before its conclusion. Once the series finally wrapped up, some of the cast of "Modern Family" took on new ventures, including Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actor Sofia Vergara. One of Vergara's most high-profile gigs in the wake of "Modern Family," for example, is her role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," which she began in 2020 and maintains to this day.
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Modern Family's Reid Ewing Recalls Feeling Like An Outsider On Set
It would seem that being on a show as inclusive and diverse as "Modern Family" would make any actor feel welcome. But for Reid Ewing, who portrayed Dylan Marshall in the series, that wasn't always the case. From 2009 to 2020, "Modern Family" chronicled the hectic lives of three different...
Macaulay Culkin Calls Out The Razzie Awards For His 1995 Nomination
Legendary child actor Macaulay Culkin took to his Twitter page on Wednesday night, January 25, to call out the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, following its decision to finally introduce an age limit for nominees. According to the "Home Alone" actor, the move was long overdue. "I guess it was much easier to make fun [of] kids back in 1995," blasted Culkin in a reply to a @RazzieAwards tweet announcing the removal of 12-year-old "Firestarter" actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong from this year's "Worst Actress" category.
Poker Face's Rian Johnson Provides Further Clarification On How Charlie's Abilities Work
Hot off another surprising murder mystery, Rian Johnson is back again with the super sleuth series "Poker Face" starring Natasha Lyonne. After his divisive "Star Wars" entry "The Last Jedi," the notable writer/director became renowned for his wildly unpredictable whodunit "Knives Out" featuring an all-star cast. Following the stellar sequel, Johnson goes a different route and takes a stab at television with Lyonne's Charlie, who has a proclivity for sussing out the truth.
The Ending Of Netflix's You People Explained
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy are comedy movie legends, each responsible for delivering humorous lines and gestures people are still mimicking decades after they delivered them on-screen. While Hill and Murphy both established themselves as leading men in wildly different eras of Hollywood's history, the duo share the screen together in the Netflix comedy "You People." In this feature, Hill plays broker Ezra Cohen, a Jewish man desperate for love who ends up stumbling into a relationship with Amira Mohammed (Lauren London). Ezra and Amira love each other deeply and are interested in spending the rest of their lives with one another. What they don't love so much is how awkward their parents are with their romantic partners. Ezra's parents objectify Amira and see her as a representative of all Black people, while Amira's dad, Akbar Mohammed (Eddie Murphy), is instantly repelled by the very sight of Ezra.
Why Anna Torv Thinks Fans Will Look At The Last Of Us Differently After COVID-19 - Exclusive
While the new "The Last of Us" series is derived from a video game based on a fictional premise, star Anna Torv believes that audiences may view the show's premise from a perspective of science fact rather than science fiction in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the...
Star Trek's Karl Urban Honored DeForest Kelley Despite Being Free To Make Bones His Own
Lengthy, trailblazing space exploration missions require medical officers who are as gruff and tough as the extreme environments they face – and the strange ailments they'll have to treat. One of the best examples of such combative space medics is Dr. Leonard. H. "Bones" McCoy, one of the key officers aboard U.S.S. Enterprise. DeForest Kelley's catchphrase-spewing character is a core part of the show's allure as the passionate yin to first officer Spock's cool, calculated yang.
Original Firestarter Drew Barrymore Torches The Razzies Over Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Nomination
Drew Barrymore is fighting fire with fire. The Razzies, a.k.a the anti-Oscars which seek to ridicule, instead of celebrating any given year's cinematic efforts, are in hot trouble. Earlier this week, the Golden Raspberry Awards announced the nominations for their 43rd ceremony. Nominations for Worst Picture include "Blonde," "Morbius," and Disney's live-action remake of "Pinnochio." Tom Hanks notably received three nominations at the ceremony. While criticizing America's sweetheart was certainly daring, the Razzies received the most flame for nominating 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in the "Firestarter" remake.
HBO Renews The Last Of Us For Season 2
Before HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" even premiered, the show's creators have been thinking about how they would create a second season, with Ellie actor Bella Ramsey even saying she was confident a second season would happen. Up until now, however, it's all been speculation and hearsay, as no doubt Warner Bros. executives waited to see how the first season performed.
Bob Pinciotti Actor Don Stark Wasn't Sure If He'd Be Invited Back For That '90s Show
For eight seasons on "That '70s Show," Don Stark played the annoying, toupée-sporting neighbor Bob Pinciotti. The character was known for walking around with an open robe and letting it all hang out, much to the dismay of his daughter, Donna (Laura Prepon). Whenever he wasn't embarrassing his family members, he liked to intimidate Donna's clumsy boyfriend, Eric (Topher Grace), and show up unwelcome to Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty's (Debra Jo Rupp) house. Despite his flaws, however, Bob was lovable.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0