Sheriffs came to the conclusion that a 32-year-old Kansas hunter was killed when his dog stepped on the trigger of his gun after he was discovered dead in his car on Saturday. The unidentified Wichita resident was discovered close to the hamlet of Geuda Springs, which has 194 residents and is located just north of the Oklahoma border, 50 miles south of Wichita.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO