Geuda Springs, KS

KAKE TV

Suspect dies in rollover crash after Wichita police terminate pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a suspect in multiple larceny cases has died following a crash that happened moments after officers terminated a chase Thursday morning. Department spokesperson Trevor Macy said officers were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassall following up on information about a vehicle involved...
WICHITA, KS
siouxlandproud.com

Kansas man dies after dog causes gun to fire

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say a dog is responsible for a shooting that killed a man in Sumner County on Saturday. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita. The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. in the 1600 block...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
NBC Washington

Dog Shoots Owner Dead After Stepping on His Hunting Rifle, Police Say

A Kansas man who was out hunting over the weekend was reportedly killed after his own dog stepped on a rifle, causing it to go off, police said. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said the accident unfolded around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in a truck on the 1600 block of East 80th Street, which is about 50 miles from Wichita, Kansas.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Drivers call for change at busy intersection west of Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - 21st and 167th is a busy intersection just west of Wichita. One that people living nearby say is increasingly becoming a problem. "To get across 21st from 167 is often very dangerous." The problem has led Carrie Patton and Shelley Farley to try to do...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

12-year-old Wichita runaway found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Santos has been found safe. The WPD is asking for help in finding a missing teen boy suspected of being a runaway. The Wichita Police Department said on Twitter that they need help finding 12-year-old Santos Arzola after he ran from his mother on Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center

Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
WICHITA, KS

