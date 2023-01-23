Read full article on original website
Suspect dies in rollover crash after Wichita police terminate pursuit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a suspect in multiple larceny cases has died following a crash that happened moments after officers terminated a chase Thursday morning. Department spokesperson Trevor Macy said officers were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassall following up on information about a vehicle involved...
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
Kansas man dies after dog causes gun to fire
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say a dog is responsible for a shooting that killed a man in Sumner County on Saturday. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita. The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. in the 1600 block...
Wichita mom accused of attempted murder in 8-car crash told hospital she wrecked on purpose
Paloma Adame was recorded speeding 116 mph with her daughter in the front seat before she slammed into cars at U.S. 54 and 143rd, an affidavit released by the court says.
Homicide: Woman found 63-year-old Kan. man dead in his home
SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities investigating a man's death as a homicide. Just before 2 p.m. Monday, police responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Officers contacted a 53-year-old woman who reported finding 63-year-old Loyd...
Rape arrest: Kansas felon caught with 13-year-old at motel
Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman reported to police that a 13-year-old was at a motel in the 2300 block of S. Broadway with a man identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Gary, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Wichita woman sentenced after man found dead in car
Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, was sentenced to 184 months in prison Monday after she entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020.
Traffic clearing on westbound Kellogg near I-235 after crash
Traffic is backing up on westbound Kellogg near I-235 due to a crash late Wednesday afternoon.
Drivers call for change at busy intersection west of Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - 21st and 167th is a busy intersection just west of Wichita. One that people living nearby say is increasingly becoming a problem. "To get across 21st from 167 is often very dangerous." The problem has led Carrie Patton and Shelley Farley to try to do...
Sedgwick County deputy punched man in face, prompting investigation, filing says
A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy was charged with disorderly conduct, stemming from an incident where police say he is accused of punching a man at a Jump Start gas sation.
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
12-year-old Wichita runaway found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Santos has been found safe. The WPD is asking for help in finding a missing teen boy suspected of being a runaway. The Wichita Police Department said on Twitter that they need help finding 12-year-old Santos Arzola after he ran from his mother on Tuesday.
WPD investigating man's death in southeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Wichita man. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, WPD officers responded after a railroad worker called 911
Man sentenced for killing two during 2020 marijuana deal at Wichita apartment complex
Authorities have said Preston Reynolds and his girlfriend, Missy Barber, fired shots after they were allegedly threatened with a gun during an arranged marijuana sale with the victims.
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
