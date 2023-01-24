Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services
Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
2news.com
Non-profit organization partners with state and federal agencies on aerial seeding
A non-profit conservation organization is partnering with state and federal agencies to seed 19,000-plus acres of eastern Nevada’s burned public lands. The aerial applications augment previous seedings that improve wildlife habitat and watershed health. Lara Derasary, wildland fire rehabilitation specialist for the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition (ENLC), said that...
Record-Courier
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
FOX Reno
Kid's Cafe program helps combat childhood hunger across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In this week's edition of Souper Bowl of Caring, we're introducing you to the cornerstone for helping battle childhood hunger across northern Nevada. For thousands of kids across our region, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Kid's Cafe program is a...
First responders learn new ways to spot human trafficking in the valley
First responders are learning ways to spot human trafficking in Nevada, the second most prolific area for human trafficking in the country, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
nevadacurrent.com
Treasurer’s office to allow employees to bring babies to work
Soon every day may be ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’ at the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office. Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow his employees to bring with them to work infants who are 6 months or younger. According to...
mynews4.com
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Welcomes Information Technology Lead
Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is proud to announce the arrival of innovative IT expert Adam Lopez as vice president of information technology. Adam brings extensive hospitality industry experience to his mission-critical role at Goodwill. As a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the field of information technology, Adam has held a variety of leadership positions within the industry, including his most recent role as an information technology consultant for Hard Rock International, where he assisted in the launch of Hard Rock’s new loyalty experience bringing together data and technology across 240 venues in 69 countries.
beckersdental.com
Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes
A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
KOLO TV Reno
450,000 Nevadans will see a reduction in ‘SNAP’ benefits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s ‘SNAP’, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps low-income Nevadans buy food. During the pandemic, the program gave recipients a second monthly payment. Now, three years later, those additional payments will end. Many recipients, like Thomas Brown, will take a big cut. His...
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada Gov. Lombardo wants to cut taxes, requests 12% raise for state workers
During his first State of the State speech, Gov. Joe Lombardo said he wants to cut taxes for businesses and residents. He also said that he wants to make sure that no one time surplus money from the federal government went to funding reoccurring programs. Lombardo also suggested suspending the...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Nevada
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments
• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
