Nevada State

Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services

Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
Non-profit organization partners with state and federal agencies on aerial seeding

A non-profit conservation organization is partnering with state and federal agencies to seed 19,000-plus acres of eastern Nevada’s burned public lands. The aerial applications augment previous seedings that improve wildlife habitat and watershed health. Lara Derasary, wildland fire rehabilitation specialist for the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition (ENLC), said that...
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
Treasurer’s office to allow employees to bring babies to work

Soon every day may be ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’ at the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office. Democratic Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow his employees to bring with them to work infants who are 6 months or younger. According to...
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Welcomes Information Technology Lead

Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is proud to announce the arrival of innovative IT expert Adam Lopez as vice president of information technology. Adam brings extensive hospitality industry experience to his mission-critical role at Goodwill. As a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the field of information technology, Adam has held a variety of leadership positions within the industry, including his most recent role as an information technology consultant for Hard Rock International, where he assisted in the launch of Hard Rock’s new loyalty experience bringing together data and technology across 240 venues in 69 countries.
Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
450,000 Nevadans will see a reduction in ‘SNAP’ benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s ‘SNAP’, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps low-income Nevadans buy food. During the pandemic, the program gave recipients a second monthly payment. Now, three years later, those additional payments will end. Many recipients, like Thomas Brown, will take a big cut. His...
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments

• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
