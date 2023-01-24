Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is proud to announce the arrival of innovative IT expert Adam Lopez as vice president of information technology. Adam brings extensive hospitality industry experience to his mission-critical role at Goodwill. As a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the field of information technology, Adam has held a variety of leadership positions within the industry, including his most recent role as an information technology consultant for Hard Rock International, where he assisted in the launch of Hard Rock’s new loyalty experience bringing together data and technology across 240 venues in 69 countries.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO