Tennessee State

WATE

Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal

Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Virginia jail escapees caught in Tennessee

Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it’s at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

150 people granted U.S. Citizenship

East Tennessee welcomed 150 new United States citizens today.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Parents upset over third grade retention law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Whopper Tennessee catfish judged third-most impressive

A Tennessee state-record blue catfish caught last fall in the Cumberland River was judged the third-most impressive catch of 2022 by Field & Stream magazine. The magazine ranked several record fish caught nationwide last year, and the Tennessee cat came in third. The fish weighed 118 pounds, 7 ounces, and was caught Sept. 25 by Micka Burkhart.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Most TN counties see lower unemployment to close out 2022

(TDLWD/staff reports) Nearly every county in Tennessee ended 2022 with lower unemployment rates, according to the December 2022 data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine of the state’s 95 counties reported rates that decreased in December. Three counties experienced steady unemployment during the month, while unemployment...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bank helps woman after account hacked

More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn

The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
TENNESSEE STATE

