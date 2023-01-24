Read full article on original website
Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal
Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
Virginia jail escapees caught in Tennessee
Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office.
Cost of renting increasing in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The cost of rent has been steadily increasing in Tennessee, and it's at the highest rate on record. The rise in rent started during the pandemic. According to Jon Leckaie, a researcher at rent.com, the demand for housing was high, but there was not enough places being built to meet the demand due to the pandemic.
147 Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive Equipment Grants
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance ("TDCI") and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office ("SFMO") proudly announce that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed.
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
150 people granted U.S. Citizenship
East Tennessee welcomed 150 new United States citizens today.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper's daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
Parents upset over third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don't do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don't do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Whopper Tennessee catfish judged third-most impressive
A Tennessee state-record blue catfish caught last fall in the Cumberland River was judged the third-most impressive catch of 2022 by Field & Stream magazine. The magazine ranked several record fish caught nationwide last year, and the Tennessee cat came in third. The fish weighed 118 pounds, 7 ounces, and was caught Sept. 25 by Micka Burkhart.
Most TN counties see lower unemployment to close out 2022
(TDLWD/staff reports) Nearly every county in Tennessee ended 2022 with lower unemployment rates, according to the December 2022 data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine of the state's 95 counties reported rates that decreased in December. Three counties experienced steady unemployment during the month, while unemployment...
Tennessee lawmakers want to require juveniles to be charged as adults for certain crimes
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The top lawmakers in both chambers of the Tennessee legislature said they would like to see juveniles required to be charged as adults for certain crimes — a change from the current system in Tennessee. In the current system, if a juvenile commits a crime,...
New poll shows more TN parents are concerned about their child's mental health in school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy released the results of a new poll, finding that most of the Tennessee parents they surveyed were concerned about their child's education. The poll asked parents to answer a series of questions about their children, and what their top...
TN Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Celebrates Successful Launch of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is releasing new data showing the response to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the state. The three-digit number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched in mid-July 2022 after two years of planning, preparation, and expansion. In...
Bank helps woman after account hacked
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn
The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
