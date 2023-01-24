Read full article on original website
Disease outbreak impacts Riverside County’s largest animal shelter
Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is under siege from a contagious pathogen that’s causing canines to suffer severe respiratory illness, which has turned fatal in multiple instances, authorities said Tuesday, prompting a call for help from the public to foster healthy shelter pets to lower their disease exposure risks.
Deadly Disease Claims Lives of Shelter Dogs
At least 13 shelter dogs impacted by deadly disease as shelter calls on public to help. [Video]. Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is responding to an outbreak of a bacterial infection that can be deadly for shelter dogs – and the Animal Services’ director is seeking the public’s immediate help.
Foster Homes Needed To Help Shelter Pups In Riverside County
Riverside County Animal Services has an urgent need for fosters for about 100 dogs at one of their shelters.
Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert. The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. The post Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside Animal Services needs emergency dog foster homes as deadly disease circulates
The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier...
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the...
City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
The City of Palm Springs unanimously passed an ordinance that would stop homeless people from using the Palm Springs International Airport for shelter. The city council passed the ordinance at Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
Vigil held for Orange County public defender found dead in Mexico; family conducting independent investigation
The family of an Orange County public defender found dead in Mexico continues to search for answers and on Thursday evening, they gathered with friends and supporters for a vigil. Elliot Blair, 33, died Jan. 14 at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said he was...
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Riverside County
A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl who was walking home from school in Riverside County. The incident has left parents shaken and concerned for their children’s safety as the attempted kidnapping happened less than two miles away from two Moreno Valley schools. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking […]
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
Woman Taken to Hospital After Winds Causes Tree to Fall on Her
A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after gusty winds caused a tree to fall on her in Balboa Park. Just before 8 a.m., near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus tree was uprooted and fell due to strong Santa Ana winds, and pinned the woman underneath it, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Large tree in Yucaipa succumbs to recent rain activity
A large tree uprooted and fell in the neighborhood, on the corner of Grant and Date Street. It reportedly caused damage to a home. The tree has been reported to have been in the neighborhood since the 60s and possibly even for some 70 years.
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
Police rolling out ‘relentless’ effort to deal with unhoused criminals; shelter still lacking for many who want help
As volunteers prepare to fan out across the city on a mission to count unhoused residents on Wednesday morning, Palm Springs police are preparing to start a related mission. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills announced last week on social media and in an op-ed that his officers will pivot in their efforts to address the homelessness crisis in the city, focusing intently on the unlawful behavior of some who live on the streets rather than their housing status.
Nurses stage strike in San Bernardino
On Thursday, a group of nurses at the Community Hospital of San Bernardino picketed outside the hospital for better working conditions. The San Bernardino nurses joined a larger day of action organized by the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United. The nurses decided to picket after what...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
Man, 55, found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside desert highway
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.
Pit bull attack in Huntington Beach leaves neighbors asking for owner accountability
A Huntington Beach neighborhood is on edge after a pit bull attacked a woman and her dog, leaving the dog with severe injuries.
Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County
Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
