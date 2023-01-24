ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Related
ukenreport.com

Deadly Disease Claims Lives of Shelter Dogs

At least 13 shelter dogs impacted by deadly disease as shelter calls on public to help. [Video]. Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is responding to an outbreak of a bacterial infection that can be deadly for shelter dogs – and the Animal Services’ director is seeking the public’s immediate help.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert. The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. The post Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Animal Services needs emergency dog foster homes as deadly disease circulates

The County of Riverside Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help to immediately foster 100 healthy dogs as the Strep zoo bacterial infection circulates among dogs at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley shelter.Streptococcus zooepidemicus – a bacterial respiratory infection commonly abbreviated as Strep zoo (pronounced "Zo") has infiltrated the Jurupa Valley shelter. Beginning Jan.1, at least 13 dogs showed signs of severe pneumonia and four dogs died. Lab results confirmed five of the dogs were positive for strep zoo, with a fifth death occurring at the home of an adopter earlier...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport

The City of Palm Springs unanimously passed an ordinance that would stop homeless people from using the Palm Springs International Airport for shelter. The city council passed the ordinance at Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Body found near Orange County recreational park

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Taken to Hospital After Winds Causes Tree to Fall on Her

A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after gusty winds caused a tree to fall on her in Balboa Park. Just before 8 a.m., near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus tree was uprooted and fell due to strong Santa Ana winds, and pinned the woman underneath it, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
newsmirror.net

Large tree in Yucaipa succumbs to recent rain activity

A large tree uprooted and fell in the neighborhood, on the corner of Grant and Date Street. It reportedly caused damage to a home. The tree has been reported to have been in the neighborhood since the 60s and possibly even for some 70 years.
YUCAIPA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona

CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
CORONA, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Police rolling out ‘relentless’ effort to deal with unhoused criminals; shelter still lacking for many who want help

As volunteers prepare to fan out across the city on a mission to count unhoused residents on Wednesday morning, Palm Springs police are preparing to start a related mission. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills announced last week on social media and in an op-ed that his officers will pivot in their efforts to address the homelessness crisis in the city, focusing intently on the unlawful behavior of some who live on the streets rather than their housing status.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Nurses stage strike in San Bernardino

On Thursday, a group of nurses at the Community Hospital of San Bernardino picketed outside the hospital for better working conditions. The San Bernardino nurses joined a larger day of action organized by the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United. The nurses decided to picket after what...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

