In the lowest portion of a California agricultural community sits the shrinking Salton Sea. Once a vibrant tourist destination, the present-day Salton Sea is no longer swimmable and is imposing hazardous conditions for the wildlife and residents of Imperial Valley alike. Its rapidly receding shoreline is exposing toxic irrigation chemicals that are seeping into local communities via valley winds. Yet, what looks like a ghost lake is still inhabited by locals and scientists determined to restore the largest lake in California to its former glory.

