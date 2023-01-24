Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Researchers turn nearshore waters of the Pacific pink in the name of science. Here's why
Along California's 840 miles of coastline, dozens of rivers and streams send freshwater flowing into the Pacific Ocean. What happens when those bodies of water clash is largely a mystery. One that researchers with the Scripps Institution for Oceanography at UC San Diego are trying to solve. They're doing it...
Relentless Pineapple Express storms decimated California's early elephant seal pup population
Marine ecologist Sarah Codde estimates that 50 to 100 pups drowned among the 3 colonies at the Point Reyes National Seashore, north of San Francisco, after a series of Pineapple Express-fueled storms.
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foxla.com
Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?
In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
oakparktalon.org
Strange weather ravages California
Over the past few weeks, a powerful rainstorm has rampaged throughout California, leaving damaged buildings, flooded streets and destroyed structures in its path. In addition to the cold temperatures brought on with this extreme weather, these other negative impacts were detrimental to California communities. This storm, called a “bomb cyclone”...
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
YAHOO!
California's beauty makes it the most dangerous place on Earth
In the film “Chinatown,” a coroner, Morty, chuckles over the dead body of the city’s water department chief. “Isn’t that something?” he says. “Middle of a drought and the water commissioner drowns. Only in L.A.”. Not just in L.A., of course. All of California...
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year
Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700. Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “This...
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fox40
This long stretch of California is no longer in a drought
(NEXSTAR) – With Thursday’s update to the official U.S. Drought Monitor comes more good news for California: less orange and more yellow. In other words, a shrinking area of California is seeing drought conditions. •Video Above: Acampo residents allowed back to their homes after flooding. One long slice...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Humboldt County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 11-mile deep quake hit about 2 miles from Fortuna at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to the USGS. More than 250 people from as far away as Eureka and Redcrest reported feeling...
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
KTLA.com
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
Washington Examiner
California is dumping its toxic waste in less-regulated out-of-state facilities
California is a very environmentally conscious state, which is why it goes through great pains to ensure that its toxic waste is disposed of properly in specialized facilities. Or dumped in states with weaker environmental regulations!. California has been moving nearly half of its toxic waste out of state since...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Water and Dust: How a California lake became a toxic ecological time bomb
In the lowest portion of a California agricultural community sits the shrinking Salton Sea. Once a vibrant tourist destination, the present-day Salton Sea is no longer swimmable and is imposing hazardous conditions for the wildlife and residents of Imperial Valley alike. Its rapidly receding shoreline is exposing toxic irrigation chemicals that are seeping into local communities via valley winds. Yet, what looks like a ghost lake is still inhabited by locals and scientists determined to restore the largest lake in California to its former glory.
KSBW.com
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
