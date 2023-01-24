ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State



foxla.com

Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
CALIFORNIA STATE
oakparktalon.org

Strange weather ravages California

Over the past few weeks, a powerful rainstorm has rampaged throughout California, leaving damaged buildings, flooded streets and destroyed structures in its path. In addition to the cold temperatures brought on with this extreme weather, these other negative impacts were detrimental to California communities. This storm, called a “bomb cyclone”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year

Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

This long stretch of California is no longer in a drought

(NEXSTAR) – With Thursday’s update to the official U.S. Drought Monitor comes more good news for California: less orange and more yellow. In other words, a shrinking area of California is seeing drought conditions. •Video Above: Acampo residents allowed back to their homes after flooding. One long slice...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend

Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Water and Dust: How a California lake became a toxic ecological time bomb

In the lowest portion of a California agricultural community sits the shrinking Salton Sea. Once a vibrant tourist destination, the present-day Salton Sea is no longer swimmable and is imposing hazardous conditions for the wildlife and residents of Imperial Valley alike. Its rapidly receding shoreline is exposing toxic irrigation chemicals that are seeping into local communities via valley winds. Yet, what looks like a ghost lake is still inhabited by locals and scientists determined to restore the largest lake in California to its former glory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road

ZZYZX, Calif. — A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun. Alongside it, five decrepit concrete baths once filled with the promise of cleansing sins. Warm mineral water, tapped from what was said to be a holy underground river, drew desperate salvation searchers to this remote California wasteland. Today, part of the pool sinks into the banks of the ancient lakebed upon which this strange settlement was built.
CALIFORNIA STATE

