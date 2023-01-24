Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Related
CoinDesk
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bithumb Owner’s Arrest Requested by South Korean Prosecutors: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. South Korean prosecutors are seeking the arrest of Kang Jong-Hyun, the chairman and owner of cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, a Koreannews outlet reported on Wednesday. Kang and two other executives – including his younger sister,...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
CoinDesk
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
CoinDesk
US Needs ‘Rules of the Road’ for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. must establish clear crypto guardrails or risk falling behind other countries in innovation and market leadership, Linda Jeng, chief global regulatory officer at theCrypto Council for Innovation, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. “While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.”. proposal by Japan’s...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
CoinDesk
WazirX Says Binance Lied About Ownership as Dispute About India’s Largest Exchange Escalates
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Emails obtained by CoinDesk shed new light on the ongoing debate over the opaque and disputed ownership of WazirX, India’s largest crypto exchange. In November 2019, the ownership of WazirX was uncontested: Binance,...
CoinDesk
Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby; Conflux Token Spikes 60%
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" hosts dive into today's top stories, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), praising SEC chief Gary Gensler's efforts to police the crypto industry; conflux, the native token of the layer 1 Conflux blockchain, soaring by 60.25% after announcing the integration of Little Red Book, China's version of Instagram; and a look at the best crypto policies in the world. Jeff Wilser discusses his findings as part of CoinDesk's "Policy Week."
CoinDesk
Coinbase Fined $3.6M by Dutch Regulator for Failure to Register
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been fined $3.6 million by theDutch central bank for offering crypto services to customers in the Netherlands without registering there. Dutch law requires crypto providers to register under anti-money-laundering and...
CoinDesk
Derivatives Body ISDA Hopes New Digital-Asset Norms Will Prevent FTX-Style Losses
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. New digital-asset standards could prevent legal messes such as those faced by collapsed crypto exchange FTX, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association said in a paper it published on Thursday. ISDA, whose 1,000 members...
CoinDesk
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Today is a mining day on “The Breakdown” as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Plans Move to Dubai: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether options exchange Deribit — the world’s largest by volume and open interest – is eyeing a move to Dubai as regulators begin to provide greater clarity on crypto regulatory guardrails there.
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Aave Clears Bad CRV Token Debt from Exploit Attempt
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave eliminated the bad debt of 2.7 million of curve dao tokens (CRV) from a botched November trade by Mango Markets exploiter Avi Eisenberg, blockchain data on Etherscan shows. The...
CoinDesk
Regulatory Clarity? Financial Watchdogs Could Not Be More Clear
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In settling a lawsuit in January with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the co-founder of crypto platformNexo stated that he is “confident that a clearer regulatory landscape will emerge soon, and companies like Nexo will be able to offer value-creating products in the United States in a compliant manner.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Mango Markets Sues Exploiter for $47M in Damages
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets has sued Avraham Eisenberg, a trader who drained funds from Mango in October, for $47 million in damages, according to afiling with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon's MATIC Token Surges Amid Spike in Transactions
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum scaling tool Polygon’s MATIC token has surged 12% over the past 24 hours, continuing its strong momentum this year. MATIC was recently trading at $1.11. It is up 48% since Dec. 31...
CoinDesk
Are There Tech Solutions to the Privacy and Compliance Trade-Offs for CBDCs?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) has the potential to give authorities more information on users and their transactions as well as facilitate detection, supervision, monitoring and law enforcement efforts. However, this opens the central bank to criticisms that CBDCs could be used as a surveillance tool not only by itself, but by banks and payment service providers that are part of the CBDC ecosystem.
CoinDesk
Ex-UK Chancellor Philip Hammond Urges Accelerated Efforts to Become Crypto Hub: FT
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Former U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond says the country has allowed itself to fall behind some of its neighbors in establishing itself as a crypto hub. In an interview with the Financial...
CoinDesk
Better Policy Can Turn NFTs Into an Intellectual Property Powerhouse
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Securities laws issues have often driven crypto policy, but when it comes to non-fungible tokens, we need to prioritize intellectual property interests. Treating all NFTs as financial assets will compromise the U.S.’ position as the gold standard of intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement.
Comments / 0