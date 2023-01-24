Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson Biopic Finds Director
Will the King of Pop become the King of Biographical Movies?. Lionsgate certainly hopes so. They’ve been prepping a biopic about Michael Jackson for a while now. (The project was officially announced last February.) The script for the film, which has the tentative title of Michael, was written by John Logan, the scribe behind movies like Gladiator, The Aviator, Spectre, and Alien: Covenant. Graham King, he producer of one of the most successful musical biopics ever, Bohemian Rhapsody, is also involved as well.
Production Begins on Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’
Focus Features announced today that production begins next week on Back to Black, a fiction film based on the life of Amy Winehouse. According to a press release, the film is “about Amy Winehouse’s vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” The movie includes much of Winehouse’s music and is being produced with support from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Winehouse’s estate. (Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27.) Marisa Abela, pictured above, plays Winehouse in the film.
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
Liam Neeson Becomes a Classic Private Eye in the ‘Marlowe’ Trailer
Liam Neeson stars in Marlowe, directed by Neil Jordan and written by William Monahan. If you’re not a detective fiction fan, the name Marlowe might not ring any bells. But the character has been around for a long time. He’s essentially your quintessential hard-boiled noir detective. In fact, he’s based on a series of books that’s served as a blueprint for tons of classic detective films, like The Big Sleep.
Tim Allen Denies Flashing Pamela Anderson on ‘Home Improvement’ Set
Pamela Anderson has a new memoir coming out at the end of the month, and it apparently contains previously unrevealed details about the longtime TV star’s life and career. Among the more shocking allegations in the book, which is titled Love, Pamela: She claims Home Improvement star Tim Allen exposed himself to her on the set of the show. Allen has publicly denied the allegations.
Jimi Hendrix Hated 1 Aspect of His Music, According to The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood said Jimi Hendrix confessed to him that he hated one aspect of his music.
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Adaptation of Beloved Book
Since its first publication in 1970, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret that everyone has read. But somewhat surprisingly, given its enduring popularity and ubiquitous title, it has never gotten a movie adaptation. That changes later this spring when Kelly Fremon Craig, the talented writer and director of The Edge of Seventeen releases her film version. (Supposedly Blume was extremely hesitant to ever let anyone make a movie version until she met Craig and producer James L. Brooks.)
Mel Brooks Finally Made ‘History of the World, Part II’ – Watch the Trailer
Mel Brooks’ 1981 spoof History of the World, Part I ended with a mocking teaser for a sequel, which would supposedly continue the saga with all new comedy bits, including “Hitler On Ice,” “A Viking Funeral,” and “Jews in Space.”. Like everything else in...
Channing Tatum Asked For His ‘G.I. Joe’ to Be Killed Off
If you thought watching the live-action G.I. Joe movies wasn’t fun, just imagine being in them. Channing Tatum played Duke in the first two G.I. Joe films: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and the sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Well, technically he’s in both, but in Retaliation, Tatum’s Duke went from the lead character to a glorified cameo, with his action-figure-turned-action-hero summarily killed off in the movie’s first 15 minutes. That made room for Dwayne Johnson to assume the central role in the story as Roadblock.
Vin Diesel Is Not in the ‘Avatar’ Sequels
No one on Pandora will ever live their life a quarter mile at a time, or go sandwich crazy. Several years ago, Vin Diesel began teasing in very strong and non-subtle terms that he was going to appear somewhere in the Avatar sequels. In 2019, he told MTV “I have spent time with [Avatar director] James Cameron... but I have not filmed yet.” The word yet certainly implied he would film something for one of the movies eventually.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why ‘Quantumania’ Kicks Off MCU Phase 5
The first two Ant-Man movies were both breaks from the epic action of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ant-Man 1 was like a little epilogue to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Ant-Man and the Wasp was like a little ellipsis in the space between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. These movies were the intermezzo between major courses of the meal that is the MCU.
Netflix Unveils Full Lineup of 2023 Movies
David Fincher. Zack Snyder. Kenya Barris. Wes Anderson. Robert Smigel. F. Gary Gray. What does this extremely eclectic group of filmmakers have in common? They are all filmmakers with big Netflix movies coming in 2023. The streaming service unveiled their slate of titles coming in the next year. The highlights include a new film from Fincher and Andrew Kevin Walker (the team behind Se7en!) starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, a new Luther movie starring Idris Elba, and a sequel to the Netflix comedy hit Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
‘M3GAN’ Is Now Available on Watch at Home
Generally I would not recommend you let a killer, artificial-intelligence-enhanced doll into your house. But I think in this context, it’s cool. That’s because M3GAN, 2023’s first big theatrical hit, is now available at home. Just weeks after the film opened in theaters, you can now buy or rent the movie on digital.
Simon Pegg to Voice Hogwarts’ Headmaster in New Harry Potter Game
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory... And now we finally know which voice actors will be making an appearance. The game returns fans to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter since 2011's Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part II and promises to be much more extensive. The game is developed by Avalanche Software and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.
‘Skinamarink’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Skinamarink has been one of the surprise success stories of early 2023. The indie horror film was made on an almost literal shoestring; it was reportedly shot for just $15,000. (Okay, so that would be a very pricy shoestring.) After about two weeks of release it’s already grossed over $1 million in U.S. theaters, bringing quite a handsome return on its investment already.
Meryl Streep Joins Cast of ‘Only Murders In The Building’
Meryl Streep has been cast in Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Selena Gomez, one of the stars of the series, recently posted to Instagram alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin to make the announcement. As of now, we don't really know exactly what kind of role she'll be playing. She could be a series regular, a major part of season 3, or just in a small guest role. That being said, it’s exciting either way.
Was Ben Affleck Really Da Bomb in ‘Phantoms?’ A ScreenCrush Investigation
25 years ago, a bomb was unleashed on Hollywood. Or, depending on your perspective, da bomb was unleashed on Hollywood. January 23, 1998. That was the day Phantoms was released to theaters. Based on the horror novel by author Dean Koontz, Phantoms followed a pair of sisters — played by Joanna Going and Rose McGowan — who wander into a Colorado ski town, only to find it mysteriously empty. Eventually, a few police officers show up to investigate; collectively, they discover that some sort of “Ancient Enemy” — one that was maybe responsible for similar mass historical disappearances in places like Roanoke — has wiped out the town’s entire population.
Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’
It's been a couple of years since Zack Snyder released a new film. That’s set to change in December of 2023. Snyder’s last outing for Netflix was Army Of The Dead, which was a zombie heist thriller. His next project will mark a major new chapter in his career as a director.
Matt Reeves Is Now Writing ‘The Batman 2’ Script
Everything in the DC Universe is kind of up in the air right now. Fortunately, that doesn’t include the follow-up to Matt Reeves’ highly-praised The Batman. Despite the massive restructuring going on after the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, it seems like this franchise is safe. One...
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon’s New Netflix Rom-Com
Sometimes I look at what Netflix is producing and I think “Who would want to see this, especially at home on streaming?” But this I get. A romantic comedy starring two of the genre’s more popular actors — Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — in a film by the writer of 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada, Aline Brosh McKenna. This is a no-brainer. People are going to watch this on Netflix.
