CoinDesk
White House Calls on Congress to ‘Step Up Its Efforts’ on Crypto Regulation
Four senior U.S. officials in the Biden administration publisheda statement on Friday urging Congress to "step up its efforts" with respect to regulating the cryptocurrency market. The officials – Brian Deese, director...
CoinDesk
US Needs ‘Rules of the Road’ for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership
The U.S. must establish clear crypto guardrails or risk falling behind other countries in innovation and market leadership, Linda Jeng, chief global regulatory officer at theCrypto Council for Innovation, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
FTX Creditor List Features Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal
It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-pageFTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL), still paints a comprehensive picture of the failed crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Mother and Brother Not Cooperating With Financial Probe, FTX Lawyers Say
At least some of Sam Bankman-Fried's immediate family aren't cooperating with the probe into the collapsed crypto exchange FTX and should be cross-questioned in court, the company's lawyers have said in alegal filing made Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Why Real Regulatory Change In Crypto Has Not Happened
For years now, the compliance community has been consistently warned that a deluge of new regulation for all things crypto, which would see the industry forever changed, is coming. We are still waiting for even the slightest of rains.
CoinDesk
Coinbase’s $3.6M Dutch Fine Shows Crypto Will Hit Road Bumps as It Goes Mainstream
Coinbase'sfine for "very serious" breaches of Dutch crypto registration procedures reveals some of the many pitfalls the industry faces as it works towards operating within the regulatory fold. The charge sheet...
CoinDesk
How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure
Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm's funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
CoinDesk
Regulatory Clarity? Financial Watchdogs Could Not Be More Clear
In settling a lawsuit in January with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the co-founder of crypto platformNexo stated that he is "confident that a clearer regulatory landscape will emerge soon, and companies like Nexo will be able to offer value-creating products in the United States in a compliant manner."
CoinDesk
Banks Will Dominate Stablecoins, and 2 Other Predictions About the Future of Money
As blockchain technology continues to develop over the coming years, cross-border payments will prove to be a game-changing use case. In order to grow, the industry needs user adoption while users will embrace a technology that fills an actual need. In many respects, stablecoins are the most useful innovation to come from crypto to date.
CoinDesk
How Industry Can Prevent the Crypto Winter From Becoming an Ice Age
Over the last several months, the American people and lawmakers in Congress have gotten a crash course on cryptocurrency. Unless something changes, they might think twice before enrolling in the next semester. The current environment represents an existential threat to digital assets, but also has considerable implications for the future of traditional market participants and the broader economy.
CoinDesk
What You Need to Know About Crypto Regulation in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan
Top global financial centers Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore have some of the most mature financial regulations worldwide. It's no surprise, therefore, that discussions on how to regulate crypto began years ago, though they have taken very different directions.
CoinDesk
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet
On today's episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
CoinDesk
Are There Tech Solutions to the Privacy and Compliance Trade-Offs for CBDCs?
A retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) has the potential to give authorities more information on users and their transactions as well as facilitate detection, supervision, monitoring and law enforcement efforts. However, this opens the central bank to criticisms that CBDCs could be used as a surveillance tool not only by itself, but by banks and payment service providers that are part of the CBDC ecosystem.
CoinDesk
The Money in Ethereum's Middleware: Can Flashbots Still Call Itself a 'Public Good'?
Ethereum research and development firm Flashbots pitched its MEV-Boost middleware as a "public good," and the software is now used by a majority of the validators that run the network. But recently revealed fundraising plans have opened Flashbots to criticism that it may have exploited community goodwill in order to make a profit.
CoinDesk
Polygon Q4 Transaction Volatility Fueled by FTX Collapse, ZK Rollup Testing, Nansen Says
Polygon, an Ethereum scaling tool, saw wide swings in daily transactions and active addresses during the fourth quarter as users scrambled to move funds during the epic meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX crypto exchange. Also, the project rolled out new partnerships and initiatives, according to a new report from the blockchain analytics platform Nansen.
CoinDesk
Why Is Crypto Bouncing Back?
Blue-chip crypto assets including bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) have had a very nice 2023 so far, with BTC up roughly 36% since the New Year and ETH up close to 30%. There's growing reason to think that "the bottom is in" for crypto markets, and some macroeconomic data suggests this year will be much brighter for the sector than 2022's 50-car pileup of scams and catastrophes.
CoinDesk
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff
Billionaire entrepreneur Jihan Wu's Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport said Friday that it is downsizing its workforce by 10%,joining a slew of other industry giants reducing headcount to sail through the harsh crypto winter.
CoinDesk
UK's FCA Flagged Some Crypto Firms Seeking Regulatory Approval to Law Enforcement
The U.K.'s financial regulator referred some crypto companies that tried to register with it to law enforcement agencies, an official at the agency said in a letter published on Thursday. "Overall, in the small...
CoinDesk
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'
"The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus" based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
