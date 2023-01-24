The Louisiana State University sorority member who allegedly was raped before she was fatally struck by a car reportedly worked at the bar where she and the four male suspects boozed it up in the hours before the shocking attack. LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, 19, sometimes worked with her Alpha Phi sorority sisters behind the bar counter at Reggie’s in East Baton Rouge, where she had been drinking the evening before she died on Jan. 15, the Daily Mail reported. Brooks posted several snaps online of herself at the bar, including one with two of her pals captioned, “3 little Reggie’s workers.” It’s...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO