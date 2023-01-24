ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

NWS: At least five inches of snow in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – You may or may not believe this, but Peoria has already received more snow than forecast — even if it may not look like it. The National Weather Service’s recorded snow total for Peoria as of mid-morning Wednesday is five inches. The area had...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain likely tomorrow evening

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Overall, expect a mainly quiet but cold 10 Day Forecast. However, the one timeframe to watch will be tomorrow and tomorrow night as a system moves through. This will bring a winter mix to Central Illinois that may allow for some minor snow accumulations and ice accretions.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria announces winter weather plan ahead of possible snow storm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of a potential winter storm, the City of Peoria published several storm preparation reminders to keep residents safe through the snowfall. A storm is expected to impact Central Illinois beginning Tuesday night, with anticipated snow accumulation between 2 and 4 inches. If the snow...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington-Normal expecting 2-3 inches of snow overnight and Wednesday

Bloomington-Normal is expecting to see 2 to 3 inches of snow starting overnight and through the day Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions during Wednesday...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries

UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
PEORIA, IL
capitolwolf.com

Here it comes: heavy and wet

Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
MORTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home damaged by fire overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — The cause of a fire in Peoria overnight remains under investigation. The fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home near the corner of W. Millman and S. Blaine Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Seniors go sledding for first time in 60 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100 years old but still a kid at heart. Seniors at Independence Village in Peoria took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day to go sledding. “I believe my seniors are never too old to be young and it is my job to bring purpose and joy to their life,” said Calli Pauli, lifestyle director at Independence Village Senior Living.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages West Bluff home

PEORIA, Ill. – A fire in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood was unintentionally started. That’s according to fire investigators, who say crews were called to the home near Sheridan and MacQueen around 11:30 Thursday morning and saw heavy smoke on the first floor right away. The fire was...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Five injured after multi-vehicle crash in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weather is to blame for a multiple vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive in Peoria, that left five people injured. It happened around 1:45 PM Friday near the Route 6 Intersection. That is near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Civic Center officials speak on situation with Rivermen

PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with the Peoria Civic Center and Peoria Civic Center Authority are defending themselves amid growing calls to keep the Peoria Rivermen there when the current season ends. At issue for some is the system that makes the ice in Carver Arena being old and difficult...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley

Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Family displaced by garage fire in Bloomington Thursday afternoon

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy