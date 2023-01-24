Read full article on original website
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
NWS: At least five inches of snow in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – You may or may not believe this, but Peoria has already received more snow than forecast — even if it may not look like it. The National Weather Service’s recorded snow total for Peoria as of mid-morning Wednesday is five inches. The area had...
Wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain likely tomorrow evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Overall, expect a mainly quiet but cold 10 Day Forecast. However, the one timeframe to watch will be tomorrow and tomorrow night as a system moves through. This will bring a winter mix to Central Illinois that may allow for some minor snow accumulations and ice accretions.
Peoria announces winter weather plan ahead of possible snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of a potential winter storm, the City of Peoria published several storm preparation reminders to keep residents safe through the snowfall. A storm is expected to impact Central Illinois beginning Tuesday night, with anticipated snow accumulation between 2 and 4 inches. If the snow...
Bloomington-Normal expecting 2-3 inches of snow overnight and Wednesday
Bloomington-Normal is expecting to see 2 to 3 inches of snow starting overnight and through the day Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions during Wednesday...
NWS: Snow storm to impact Peoria area Wednesday, but worse south and east
LINCOLN, Ill. – A winter storm is coming, but the biggest impacts might not be in Peoria. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon in Lincoln says the Peoria area could receive around four inches of snow during the day Wednesday. “East of the Illinois River, (storm totals are) in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
Central Illinois should brace for wet, heavy snow: NWS
The National Weather Service on Monday said snow of up to 4 to 6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday and continue until mid-morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries
UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
Peoria home damaged by fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — The cause of a fire in Peoria overnight remains under investigation. The fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home near the corner of W. Millman and S. Blaine Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the...
Seniors go sledding for first time in 60 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100 years old but still a kid at heart. Seniors at Independence Village in Peoria took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day to go sledding. “I believe my seniors are never too old to be young and it is my job to bring purpose and joy to their life,” said Calli Pauli, lifestyle director at Independence Village Senior Living.
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A fire in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood was unintentionally started. That’s according to fire investigators, who say crews were called to the home near Sheridan and MacQueen around 11:30 Thursday morning and saw heavy smoke on the first floor right away. The fire was...
Five injured after multi-vehicle crash in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weather is to blame for a multiple vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive in Peoria, that left five people injured. It happened around 1:45 PM Friday near the Route 6 Intersection. That is near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the...
The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
Civic Center officials speak on situation with Rivermen
PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with the Peoria Civic Center and Peoria Civic Center Authority are defending themselves amid growing calls to keep the Peoria Rivermen there when the current season ends. At issue for some is the system that makes the ice in Carver Arena being old and difficult...
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
Family displaced by garage fire in Bloomington Thursday afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.
