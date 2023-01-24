Read full article on original website
KTVB
Boise State's Billy Bowens has offseason hand surgery
Bowens said he suffered the injury in Boise State's 2022 season opener. The sixth-year senior ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards last fall.
KTVB
Highlights: Boise State takes down Air Force 60-55
The Broncos (9-12, 4-4 MWC) shot 52.4% from the floor in Thursday's win over the Falcons (10-11, 5-4 MWC). Boise State plays at home again on Saturday and Monday.
KTVB
Bronco men look to extend hot home streak Saturday against Colorado State
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive Saturday night when the Broncos take on Colorado State. This weekend's tilt in ExtraMile Arena is the first meeting between the Broncos and Rams this season. So far, Boise State (16-5 overall) is 6-2 against other Mountain West teams and Colorado State (10-11 overall) is 2-6 in conference play.
Boise State Falls In Nail Biter Plus A Recap Of The Mountain West Week
Last week, Boise State beat Nevada to stand atop the conference. This week they were tasked to go to the Pit and challenge New Mexico. The Broncos struggled all night from three and seemed to get no calls all night. With a couple of seconds left in the game, Leon Rice found his team down three with the ball, and he drew up one of the best plays of the whole season. The ball found Tyson Degenhart, and he made it, sending the game into overtime. The overtime period started by Mo Sylla committing two questionable offensive fouls, and Boise State never got back up. The game ended with Udeze Morris hitting the game winning shot with two seconds to send The Pit into a frenzy.
KTVB
Boise State men's basketball squad rebounds against Fresno State
Jan. 24, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena: "Defense won us the game," Max Rice said. Marcus Shaver Jr. led the Broncos with 16 points. Rice & Tyson Degenhart each scored 13.
Conservative BSU Professor Heckled At Eagle High School Speech
A Conservative Boise State professor is once again making waves over a recent speech that he gave at a local high school. Doctor Scott Yenor appeared at Eagle High School as part of a Turning Point USA event called Turning Point Eagle. You may recall that Doctor Yenor was threatened with physical violence and fired for his political beliefs.
kmvt
Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall. Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise. Minico went 38-13 and reached the...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All
Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's AG calls Caldwell School District's LGBTQ+ policy 'dangerous,' asks for details on where it's from
The State Attorney General’s office is scrutinizing a policy proposal drafted by the Caldwell School Board which outlines best practices for LGBTQ+ students. This comes a few weeks after a board meeting discussing the policy ended in chaos. In a tweet posted on Monday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said...
Post Register
Zamzow's fundraiser, huge surprise for local animal shelters
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Zamzows raises record amount of money for local animal shelters during its annual "Stockings for Shelters" fundraiser. 9,677 Treasure Valley residents donated a record amount to the fundraiser which went to the Idaho Humane Society of Ada County, Pet Haven in Nampa, and the Pet Adoption League in Emmett.
Caldwell Police: Substitute teacher arrested after recording, encouraging fights at middle school
BOISE, Idaho — A substitute teacher at Syringa Middle School was arrested after allegedly encouraging students to fight in his classroom while recording at least one of the incidents, the Caldwell Police Department said in a news release Friday night. Police said Ettson Arreola "encouraged" the students to physically...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Post Register
SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector
BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
