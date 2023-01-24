ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

Bronco men look to extend hot home streak Saturday against Colorado State

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive Saturday night when the Broncos take on Colorado State. This weekend's tilt in ExtraMile Arena is the first meeting between the Broncos and Rams this season. So far, Boise State (16-5 overall) is 6-2 against other Mountain West teams and Colorado State (10-11 overall) is 2-6 in conference play.
BOISE, ID
247Sports

Boise State Falls In Nail Biter Plus A Recap Of The Mountain West Week

Last week, Boise State beat Nevada to stand atop the conference. This week they were tasked to go to the Pit and challenge New Mexico. The Broncos struggled all night from three and seemed to get no calls all night. With a couple of seconds left in the game, Leon Rice found his team down three with the ball, and he drew up one of the best plays of the whole season. The ball found Tyson Degenhart, and he made it, sending the game into overtime. The overtime period started by Mo Sylla committing two questionable offensive fouls, and Boise State never got back up. The game ended with Udeze Morris hitting the game winning shot with two seconds to send The Pit into a frenzy.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Conservative BSU Professor Heckled At Eagle High School Speech

A Conservative Boise State professor is once again making waves over a recent speech that he gave at a local high school. Doctor Scott Yenor appeared at Eagle High School as part of a Turning Point USA event called Turning Point Eagle. You may recall that Doctor Yenor was threatened with physical violence and fired for his political beliefs.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Minico’s McCaffrey leaving for Centennial job

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans football program will have a new leader next fall. Keelan McCaffrey, who has been the head coach the last five seasons, is leaving to take the head coaching job at Centennial High School (5A) in Boise. Minico went 38-13 and reached the...
RUPERT, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)

Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Surprise! Award Winning Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise After All

Typically when something is put on indefinite hold, that's business speak for "ain't gonna happen." But that's how Lorin Smaha, the owner of Freshies Lobster Co., described the highly anticipated Freshies location that was supposed to open in The Warehouse Food Hall in Downtown Boise. It was a HUGE letdown for seafood lovers waiting to try the best lobster roll in the world. (They earned the honor by participating in the Down East Lobster Roll Festival in Maine in 2017.)
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies

A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Zamzow's fundraiser, huge surprise for local animal shelters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Zamzows raises record amount of money for local animal shelters during its annual "Stockings for Shelters" fundraiser. 9,677 Treasure Valley residents donated a record amount to the fundraiser which went to the Idaho Humane Society of Ada County, Pet Haven in Nampa, and the Pet Adoption League in Emmett.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KUNA, ID

