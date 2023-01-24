ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Related
kptv.com

Jesuit HS senior to play in 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sofia Bell is the only girl from Oregon to earn a ticket to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and one of the best high school hoopers in North America. “The top best of the best play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, and it...
PORTLAND, OR
lanecc.edu

Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
EUGENE, OR
Outlook Online

Former David Douglas coach arrested for allegedly abusing players

A former David Douglas High School junior varsity boys basketball coach was arrested in Texas for a series of alleged sex crimes committed while working in the East County school. Last December Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers began investigating 26-year-old Davonte Carter, reporting he is suspected of abusing two...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Jury: $1m To Oregon Woman Told ‘I Don’t Serve Black People’

A gas station worker’s remark of “I don’t serve Black people” resulted in a $1 million verdict for an African-American lady in Oregon. This Thursday, a Multnomah County jury awarded $550,000 in punitive damages to a 63-year-old Portland woman named Rose Wakefield. Jury: $1m To Oregon...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland creates group to draw district lines for new form of government

Portland is one step closer to a complete overhaul of its governance system. On Wednesday, the Portland City Council unanimously appointed 13 people to a committee responsible for proposing how to divide Portland into four geographic districts to meet the needs of the city’s new form of government. “I...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

6A prep athlete spotlight: West Linn’s Adrian Mosley reaching new heights after overcoming adversity

West Linn’s Adrian Mosley is enjoying his time while playing in his first and only basketball season with the Lions. The senior guard, who transferred from the Grant Generals, is playing for a team that is on fire. The Lions (15-1, 1-0 in Three Rivers League) are ranked No. 1 in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s current power rankings. They are ranked No. 3 in the country according to USA Today.
WEST LINN, OR

