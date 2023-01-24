Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Jesuit HS senior to play in 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sofia Bell is the only girl from Oregon to earn a ticket to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and one of the best high school hoopers in North America. “The top best of the best play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, and it...
KATU.com
Portland city leaders denounce police killing of Tyre Nichols, call for peace
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city leaders Friday denounced the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee, and called for people who wanted to protest, to do it peacefully. The news conference, held over Zoom, included Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland...
KATU.com
Local leaders, agencies respond to video release of deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
The Memphis Police Department released body camera video Friday evening that shows the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died three days after the traffic stop on January 7. Five officers were fired after an internal investigation. They were arrested Thursday and face several charges, including second-degree murder. Following...
lanecc.edu
Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
Outlook Online
Former David Douglas coach arrested for allegedly abusing players
A former David Douglas High School junior varsity boys basketball coach was arrested in Texas for a series of alleged sex crimes committed while working in the East County school. Last December Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers began investigating 26-year-old Davonte Carter, reporting he is suspected of abusing two...
focushillsboro.com
Jury: $1m To Oregon Woman Told ‘I Don’t Serve Black People’
A gas station worker’s remark of “I don’t serve Black people” resulted in a $1 million verdict for an African-American lady in Oregon. This Thursday, a Multnomah County jury awarded $550,000 in punitive damages to a 63-year-old Portland woman named Rose Wakefield. Jury: $1m To Oregon...
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
opb.org
Families of Oregon students with disabilities search for solutions in face of insufficient academic support
This is the second story in a series about the state of special education in Oregon, including how students and educators are faring after years of pandemic disruptions. You can read the first story here. Your browser does not support the audio element. Even before the pandemic, Jennifer Brooks had...
opb.org
Portland creates group to draw district lines for new form of government
Portland is one step closer to a complete overhaul of its governance system. On Wednesday, the Portland City Council unanimously appointed 13 people to a committee responsible for proposing how to divide Portland into four geographic districts to meet the needs of the city’s new form of government. “I...
Portland Golf Club sediment bag graphic
This rendering of the southern portion of the Portland Golf Club's southern property shows the placement of 30-40 sediments bags along the wetland area (in green), in addition to the gravel staging area to the right, all along the Fanno Creek Trail.
opb.org
Oregon transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
6A prep athlete spotlight: West Linn’s Adrian Mosley reaching new heights after overcoming adversity
West Linn’s Adrian Mosley is enjoying his time while playing in his first and only basketball season with the Lions. The senior guard, who transferred from the Grant Generals, is playing for a team that is on fire. The Lions (15-1, 1-0 in Three Rivers League) are ranked No. 1 in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s current power rankings. They are ranked No. 3 in the country according to USA Today.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
Fraud victims of disbarred Oregon attorney Lori Deveny left destitute, homeless, broken
Barbara Shorten of Oregon City remembers her lawyer brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her hospital room when she was paralyzed from the waist down after her car was rear-ended and thrown off the road into a pond in August 2015. Shorten considered the flowers a kind gesture by...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
